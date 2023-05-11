Before the mid-term election, Biden and the progressive left incessantly warned that MAGA republicans were a threat to our democracy; projection at its finest. The real threat to our constitutional republic is, and has always been the progressive left.
Elon Musk’s release of the “twitter files” revealed a chilling censorship regime involving the FBI and other intelligence agencies conspiring with big tech to silence the voices of those they didn’t want heard. The FBI partnered with twitter and Facebook to dispel the Hunter Biden laptop story. Then Biden campaign advisor, Antony Blinken, instigated the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials to further dispel the laptop story, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story and preventing American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election. Some polls show that up to 17% of people who voted for President Biden would not have if they knew about the contents of the laptop at the time.