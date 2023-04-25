I’m an independent filmmaker. I work largely in nonfiction formats, relying on doubts to propel a story forward. There’s a strange mix of vision, obsession, and luck in my business. For a film I’ve been developing called “Shafted”, I wanted to understand Rise Gold’s proposal to reopen the Idaho-Maryland Mine. My experience has proven that when you look for stories, you most often find people.
This is where my journey began. A year ago, I reached out to Rise Gold’s CEO, Ben Mossman. It was my first invitation to subject matter experts requesting an interview for a film about the conflict here in Nevada County. At the time, I only saw opposition to Rise Gold. I’ve since learned that there’s a clandestine population that thinks a gold mine here is a pretty good idea. My request went unanswered by Mr. Mossman. Instead, Jarryd Gonzales, Managing Principal of Good PR Group, took a call to weigh the opportunity. A week later, Gonzales declined the invitation on behalf of the company and wished me luck on the film.
There’s a lot of speculation about Ben Mossman — his most recent business failure resulting in criminal trials for alleged environmental misconduct and economic practices that ended in bankruptcy. I set out on a lonely path a year ago through a remote meeting link that connected me to a small provincial courtroom in British Columbia. Since April 2022, I’ve not missed a single hearing of R. vs. Mossman & Meckert, 29244-4C. What follows chronicles my pursuit to understand the story behind the man behind the mine.
Mr. Mossman is currently facing criminal charges for the environmental damage sustained on Banks Island while acting as the CEO and Mine Manager of Banks Island Gold Ltd. I observed the presentation of evidence, witness testimony, and argument. In 2015, inspectors reported 300-400 meters (around four football fields) of significant sedimentation in one location and unpermitted dumping of tailings in another. Meanwhile, samples taken approximately eight months earlier indicated deleterious contaminants were released by the mine into the environment.
Neither legal team disputed the fact that there was a spill; that much was obvious. Never mind that the “sediment and blow-down” appeared to the inspectors to have “occurred over a long period of time”. Unsurprisingly, this case pivoted on who was liable for the crimes.
Over the past year, Ben Mossman attended only once in person in the courtroom in Prince Rupert, B.C. for his testimony and cross examination. His occasional remaining appearances were accessed via the same remote link I used. For the balance, his attorney appeared as agent for Mr. Mossman.
Nevada County residents have expressed intense curiosity about the contents and potential outcome of the Mossman trial in British Columbia. They want to know who is the Canadian CEO of the Idaho-Maryland Mine? They’ve asked me about the extent and seriousness of the criminal offenses, the regulatory violations, their consequences, and what they might portend for Nevada County if Ben Mossman reopens the Idaho-Maryland Mine. I’ve never been a gambler. When playing Settlers of Catan, I always buy sheep when bricks would be smarter. I know little to nothing about asbestos and arsenic prevalent in serpentine rock. But when I review what I’ve heard in the courtroom and seen in content like the now-disabled banksislandgold.com website, it would be irresponsible to keep it to myself.
In 2010, Ben Mossman and one other partner, Jason Nickel, set out to reopen the once productive but abandoned Yellow Giant Mine in British Columbia. The following year, Banks Island Gold, Ltd. (BOZ) went public on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange, with an initial public offering of $1 million CAD.
Over the next 5 years, Mossman and Nickel went on to raise the additional millions in capital it would take to bring the abandoned mine into production. Mr. Mossman recruited more than 100 employees, many of whom were unskilled members of the First Nations Gitxaala (pronounced “Kit-Kat’la”) tribe, promising average wages three times higher than what they might make elsewhere. He built and maintained a village to house his workers; roads, a helicopter pad, a boat dock, and most importantly, extensive industrial mine works in preparation for full-scale production at three different sites on the pristine Banks Island. An on-island emergency medical facility was required in the event of job-related injury for workers rotating on two-week intervals. Meals and sanitation, diesel generator power, fuel, food, and transportation were all necessary just to get crews to and from the mine portals. A buddy system kept the workers safe from an active population of wolves that lived off the plentiful prey surrounding the camp.
From the start, the Banks Island Gold corporate formation and eventually the day-to-day mining operations were under Ben Mossman’s control as Director, CEO, and Mine Manager. He applied for the permits. He leased the mineral rights in his own name, then transferred them to the company. He negotiated with the many vendors required to sustain his work force and extract and process ore in this remote location. Mossman’s institutional knowledge was fundamental in filling out the board of directors and org chart with the most expert talent he could find.
The British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines issued three MX exploration permits allowing 10,000 tons of bulk sample processing for each of the “Bob”, “Discovery”, and “Kim” mine zones, and a Major Mines permit (#241) for the primary “Tel” portal. During the trial, “bulk sample” was specifically defined to only include the targeted mineral deposits. The MX permits allowed an unlimited amount of excavation to reach the bulk sample, hopefully containing the gold. It’s important to note that everything pulled out of the ground needed to be handled in accordance with permits.