Walking to the warming shelter last Tuesday morning for my volunteer shift, I saw the cherry tree outside of Lika’s covered in snow. It reminded me of A. E. Housman’s famous poem. Inspired, I wrote my own:
Quietest of storms, the winter snow
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Walking to the warming shelter last Tuesday morning for my volunteer shift, I saw the cherry tree outside of Lika’s covered in snow. It reminded me of A. E. Housman’s famous poem. Inspired, I wrote my own:
Quietest of storms, the winter snow
Descends upon the town below
And stills all motion, slow and quick,
Shrouding post and branch and brick.
Now since I’ve passed my numbered days,
And more than once in many ways,
My heart should sink, my breath should drop
To see how life can slow, then stop.
But I have known enough of heat
To know I will not grow complete
Without a stillness in my heart
Of which a quiet cold is part.
Lou Ceci
Nevada City
Live scanner feed here: