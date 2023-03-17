My teenage life was never imagined. When I was 16 in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. After the 30-40 minute extrication, I was airlifted to a hospital. I stayed in a four-month coma, had paralysis, broken and dislocated bones with brain injuries. After years of hospitals, surgeries and therapies, I can walk and talk.
High school events bring excitement. Teens have no experience drinking alcohol and assume it brings fun. Just from sips they can become clumsy or ill. It’s insane to believe you can drive in that condition.