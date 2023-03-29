It is hard to ask for help, but sometimes it becomes a necessary thing. The journey to this conclusion started two years ago for our family.
On 2/24/21 during the large windstorm our neighbor’s tree fell on our home. It not only destroyed almost half of it, it also trapped our eldest daughter underneath the rubble. A miracle created a pocket between the couch and our roof, and they were able to walk away with their life. Along with a massive concussion, scratches, bumps and bruises. My husband, Bryan Ferguson, was able to dig them out. After processing the shock, we were so grateful to all walk away from the accident. Including all our pets. We figured we had insurance and it would take care of the rest. A few weeks later we realized that dealing with our insurance and getting our home fixed would be a whole other tragedy that our family would have to endure.
At first things seemed to be going how we expected. We made a claim, the insurance company came out and inspected the damage, then we waited on the report. Our claim was then approved and we were sent a small amount of money to get things started. We were told that we would pay for the work out of that money and anything that went over that amount would be reimbursed. There in lies the problem. We would only be partially reimbursed for work they had approved and sometimes we would receive no reimbursement at all. Our policy also helps with living expenses, which they did for the first six months. Then our insurance company decided the process to find an engineer was taking too long. Then they stopped our living expenses as punishment for our inability to find an engineer that was available. By this time the money they had originally given us was almost gone and the company was still refusing to reimburse work that had been done or give us any other funds until work started. The whole time we have been paying our house payment along with rent because our home is unlivable. This vicious cycle has gone on and on for the last two years. Us asking for help from our insurance company, our insurance company denying said help until work starts and us not being able to afford to start it because we haven’t been reimbursed for work that’s already been done and paid for. We have reached out for legal advice, made complaints to the Insurance Commissioner and written several letters to the highest levels in the insurance company to no avail. We have come to find out that the laws protect the insurance companies and not the policy holders. We also learned that taking legal action against the insurance company would be impossible for our family because you are not allowed to recoup legal fees in a case against insurance companies. The only way we can take legal action against them is if we can pay for it on our own.
We have been at a loss on what to do. A dear friend suggested we start a fundraiser and reach out to the amazing community we live in for help.
We started a GoFundMe and have shared it on social media platforms. We were hoping that maybe if we could get media coverage on our situation that our fundraiser could reach more people. Every little bit helps, especially when you need to raise over $100,000 dollars. We also want to share our story because we know we aren’t the only ones who could be in this situation with CA Fair Plan. Maybe our story could help others know about what could happen in this situation. There are a lot more details to share, but I just wanted to give an overview of the situation to start with.