It is hard to ask for help, but sometimes it becomes a necessary thing. The journey to this conclusion started two years ago for our family.

On 2/24/21 during the large windstorm our neighbor’s tree fell on our home. It not only destroyed almost half of it, it also trapped our eldest daughter underneath the rubble. A miracle created a pocket between the couch and our roof, and they were able to walk away with their life. Along with a massive concussion, scratches, bumps and bruises. My husband, Bryan Ferguson, was able to dig them out. After processing the shock, we were so grateful to all walk away from the accident. Including all our pets. We figured we had insurance and it would take care of the rest. A few weeks later we realized that dealing with our insurance and getting our home fixed would be a whole other tragedy that our family would have to endure.

Lisa Conely

Grass Valley