The Nevada County Planning Commission just grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory.
They had an opportunity to recommend approval of a project which would have delivered manifest economic benefits to the residents they are supposed to represent, and yet they let their egos (Terence McAteer I am looking at you) and the FUD delivered by a small portion of their residents to kill a project that others had earnestly worked on and invested millions of dollars to deliver to their County.
This mine was as clean as they come and we took every precaution to deliver an EIR which showed almost zero environmental impact.
Furthermore, in an independent poll it was found that 59% of the residents of the County supported the re-opening of the mine. If the Planning Commission does not work for the people of the County, who do they work for?
There was a time in America when we did things. We produced things. We added value. In the 1930’s Nevada County was one of the most prosperous counties in the United States. Detroit sold more new cars in this county than any other county in America in that time frame.
All of that economic opportunity is gone. Forever. You may have blocked the mine, but how are Nevada County residents going to pay the bills. Good luck with that.
Sincerely, Lawrence W. Lepard Director of Rise Gold Corporation