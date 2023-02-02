The current US debt ceiling solution is abundantly clear. Either honor the US’s current debt obligation with a clean override of the debt ceiling, or negotiate how much government spending should be reduced.
Defense is the US’s largest single discretionary spending category, with an estimated budget this year of $742 billion. This is more than the defense spending of the next nine highest spending countries combined (China, India, Russia, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Japan, and South Korea), which is clearly an extraordinary excess. Defense spending details are often hidden from view for security, making it susceptible to poor fiscal management and even outright fraud. Examples abound of gross failures by defense contractors to meet cost estimates and delivery deadlines.