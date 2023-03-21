Florida Governor Ron DeSantis denies that systemic racism exists. According to him, to claim that it does is “Marxist indoctrination”. He’s moved to use state power to punish educators who talk about social inequities with their students. So, is there such a thing as systemic racism we’re not supposed to talk about?
Systemic racism is not about individual speech or actions, but is concerned with forms of racism that are embedded in our institutions and societal structures. Such structures put people of color at a disadvantage in such areas as economic well-being, treatment in the criminal justice system, educational opportunity, healthcare, etc. For instance, people of color are dramatically overrepresented in our prisons and jails. Black citizens make up 40% of the incarcerated despite being only 12% of the population. One in three Black men will serve time during their lifetimes.
Black households have one tenth the wealth of white ones. Home ownership is the main way of passing on financial support to future generations. The National Association of Realtors reports that Black ownership is 30% less than white ownership and is lower than a decade ago. White high school dropouts have greater household wealth than Black students who have graduated from college. Forty percent of Black students have debt that averages $45,000. A Center for American Progress study concludes that “if current trends continue, it could take more than 200 years for the average Black family to accumulate the same amount of wealth as its white counterparts”.
Enslaved people from Africa were property. They were defined and treated as subhuman. Africans in Southern states were forced into slave labor camps where they mainly did agricultural labor. If the Confederacy had been a separate country in 1860, it would have been the fourth largest economy in the world based largely on the assessed value of its four million enslaved people. The economic foundation of American society was based on slavery. Businesses in the North benefited from slavery through trading cotton, sugar and tobacco. This formed the basis for Wall Street. Slave bodies were insured according to their value at auction and this was the origin of insurance companies such as Lehman Brothers. Sales of enslaved persons were taxed, funding local governments.
After the Civil War, formerly enslaved people were able to enjoy the rights of citizenship. They were hungry for education. They built schools and infrastructure and elected people to Congress and local political offices. Poor white people benefited from these changes, too, and frequently joined together with Black people to collaborate on projects that benefited everyone.
The white power structure moved to reinstate the system of white supremacy following the end of Reconstruction in 1877. Former enslavers and their allies instigated a reign of terror known as Jim Crow and were able to reinstitute much of the system of slavery. The Nazis studied the Black Codes of that period and modeled their own race laws on them. Formerly enslaved people were mostly relegated to sharecropping for white property owners. Just about any behavior could land a Black person in jail and then be leased out to work for profit. Jim Crow lasted for decades until the Civil Rights movement secured the right to vote and other protections. Starting during World War I, those who could get out of the South migrated to other parts of the country seeking fulfillment of the unmet promises that they were given following the Civil War.
Segregation and prejudice and much worse were a fact of life wherever they went. The federal government required that home developers and landlords agree to sell only to white people. Between 1934 and 1960, fewer than 2% of Black Americans were able to get a mortgage through the Federal Housing Administration or Veterans Administration. The Federal Reserve Bank estimates that such practices are responsible for roughly half the current disparities in home ownership and housing values between racial groups. Social Security benefits did not cover agricultural or domestic workers until 1950, so most Black workers were excluded until then.
The GI Bill in 1944 paid for college education for returning white veterans but shuttled Black veterans into segregated vocational training. The American Federation of Labor excluded Black workers from their associated unions. Black home ownership is at a sixty year low. Black Americans’ life expectancy is six years lower than their white counterparts.
Governor DeSantis says pointing to such facts and connections is Communist brainwashing and “Woke ideology”.
Karl Snyder lives in Nevada City. He is a retired psychotherapist and worked for Nevada County Behavioral Health for twenty five years in Children’s Services and the Crisis Center.