Florida Governor Ron DeSantis denies that systemic racism exists. According to him, to claim that it does is “Marxist indoctrination”. He’s moved to use state power to punish educators who talk about social inequities with their students. So, is there such a thing as systemic racism we’re not supposed to talk about?

Systemic racism is not about individual speech or actions, but is concerned with forms of racism that are embedded in our institutions and societal structures. Such structures put people of color at a disadvantage in such areas as economic well-being, treatment in the criminal justice system, educational opportunity, healthcare, etc. For instance, people of color are dramatically overrepresented in our prisons and jails. Black citizens make up 40% of the incarcerated despite being only 12% of the population. One in three Black men will serve time during their lifetimes.

Karl Snyder lives in Nevada City. He is a retired psychotherapist and worked for Nevada County Behavioral Health for twenty five years in Children’s Services and the Crisis Center.