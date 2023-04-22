This is my “no mine sign” which has been mine for over three years. It’s been dragged across the street by blustering winds. It’s been pelted with hail and soaked by atmospheric rivers. It bent under the weight of heavy snow and found its way back home from neighboring yards thanks to sympathetic neighbors. I stand behind its message 100% just as I did on the day that I adopted it in early 2020. That’s a long time ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic this sign has been a part of the landscape at my address. As much as I believe in its message I am, nevertheless, tired of looking at it.
I wish that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors would get off the pot and just say NO! Enough already! Take a stand with most of your constituents.