Residents with neglected streets pay the same taxes as everyone else. It is reasonable to expect that more of the Measure E tax money should be spent on streets where no upkeep or maintenance has occurred in several years.
Many of us are scratching our heads wondering why Sierra College Drive and the East Main Street section near the round-about were recently repaved. It seemed unnecessary. Especially when compared to the deeply potted and scarred roads that have remained unmaintained by the city for twenty years or more as is the case in the following neighborhoods: Eureka, Harris, North Auburn, North Church, French, Rhode Island, Cherry Lane and many others. These neighborhoods have been neglected and each area is connected to moderate to high traffic streets such as Race, Richardson, and Main.