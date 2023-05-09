I live in Nevada City, in District One. I am against the reopening of the mine. I could explain about the environmental damage it would cause, or the fact that Rise Gold and its management have a dubious record as mine operators, but I’ll leave that to others. What I will say is that though this area was once the biggest gold mining area in the history of the world, it no longer is. What it is now is a quiet community in the Sierra Foothills where citizens and tourists alike can marvel daily at the beauty and serenity around them. My wife and I came here sixteen years ago because of its quiet allure, and so have many others. Its a place where people can live and work in close proximity to nature at its best; unsullied by the noise and pollution of industry. It’s a community where people can retire to; where people can work remotely, where life can be enjoyed. As I said, this is no longer a mining area and it is not an industrial area. And there is no reason to turn it into one. We do not need noise and pollution and dust and traffic congestion. Any gold thats left in that mine should stay there, along with the polluted water and gravel. I beg you, do not allow the Idaho/Maryland mine to be reopened. Do not destroy our beautiful community.
John Palmer, Nevada City