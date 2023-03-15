Why is it everything you do is wrong? Why is every step you take a misstep? How is it you are in charge of distributing power to most of the people in California when clearly you are incapable? The simple answer: because you care nothing about people, only about profits.
There’s not enough paper to list all your blunders, but here’s your latest. It seems like a small thing but its not. It was a slap in the face to all your local customers.
On Sunday, after most of the people in the area had been without power for days or weeks or still, you thought it would be intelligent to set up a station at the Rood Center to hand out gift cards as a way to reimburse them. You chose to do it on the rainiest day in the history of the world. You chose to do it outside. You chose not to tell anyone about it — thanks to social media I heard. You chose to set their value at $200; a arbitrary number that means nothing. And you chose to have only enough gift cards to last an hour.
I could go on but that’s enough. PG&E is a bad company. Bad to its DNA. It can never be fixed. It needs to be disbanded and rebuilt with people who care about people.