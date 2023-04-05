The Nevada County Grand Jury is in the midst of recruiting Jurors for the upcoming 2023-2024 Grand Jury year, which begins on July 1, 2023 and ends June 30, 2024.

The purpose of the Grand Jury is to investigate and report on issues brought to it by the public through the complaint process, or by certain statutory requirements. Bottom line, the Grand Jury operates as the County’s “watchdog agency” however the Jury is under the direction of the Superior Court of Nevada County and is overseen by the Superior Court’s Presiding Judge of the Grand Jury.

Joe D’Andrea

Foreperson

Nevada County Grand Jury