The Nevada County Grand Jury is in the midst of recruiting Jurors for the upcoming 2023-2024 Grand Jury year, which begins on July 1, 2023 and ends June 30, 2024.
The purpose of the Grand Jury is to investigate and report on issues brought to it by the public through the complaint process, or by certain statutory requirements. Bottom line, the Grand Jury operates as the County’s “watchdog agency” however the Jury is under the direction of the Superior Court of Nevada County and is overseen by the Superior Court’s Presiding Judge of the Grand Jury.
The Grand Jury is comprised of six Investigative Committees covering the following areas:
The Jury is primarily a Civil Grand Jury, guided by the 900 section of the California Penal Code.
When discussion of serving on the Grand Jury comes up, in most settings of polite company, the comment first heard is, “That’s an awful lot of work!” Yes it is and there is no way to sugar coat that. Realistically between 20-28 hours per week, depending on the time of year. Typically more time (the 28 hour figure) is required between February through June, when investigations and inquiries are wrapping up and final reports being prepared. However, I would like to emphasize what is in it for the individual Juror, (beyond the meeting stipends and the round trip mileage reimbursements from home to the Jury Office!) In other words, What’s in it for me personally?
I took the opportunity to ask current Jurors and some former Jurors why they served and the following are some sample responses. Some, rather compelling I think. These are direct quotes.
I can finally make a real difference.
I work with some very thoughtful individuals.
I can create meaningful input for this community.
I actually have the power to make change.
Opportunity to think and write critically in developing the year end reports.
This process keeps my aging brain sharp and focused.
I enjoy the ongoing opportunity for intellectual and social engagement.
The Grand Jury involvement eliminates my feeling of being powerless, since the Jury does have the power to make real change.
What the Jury does matters.
It is the proactive way to bring positive change to your community versus protesting on the street!
This process is a pure form of Democracy, everyone truly has 1 vote, no matter your position on the jury, and nothing passes without a super majority vote of 12 of the 19 members.
Grand Jury work gives me life purpose again, after retiring, and you know what they say about longevity and life purpose!
So, if any of this interests you and you want to be part of a critically important function of government, you can apply online for the Nevada County Grand Jury at: