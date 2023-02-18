I want to thank you for posting Mr. Cuniberti financial stuff. He is a gift to your paper and those that read it. Seems to me he gets better as we go along. I especially loved the satellite balloon story and our inflation nightmare. As they may say in Europe somewhere, he is spot on. He is also easy to read and a pleasure too as well. Although I am only renting right now, I appreciate his view on the financial world. Keep it up and I might stop spending the buck and subscribe if I knew I wouldn't have to move again!
Joan Roberts