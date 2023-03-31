They were nine years old.
They were the children slaughtered in Nashville on Monday, and they were nine years old.
One year younger than the nineteen children butchered in Uvalde, Texas. Three years older than the twenty children massacred at Sandy Hook.
Think of your own children at that age. Or think of your nieces or nephews or neighbors at six, seven, eight, or nine years old. Think of them scattered on the blood-soaked ground, their terrified eyes fixed wide open in death, their tiny bodies literally pulverized and unrecognizable.
Too gruesome for a family newspaper? Well, perhaps it’s time we looked, instead of looked away. Perhaps it’s time we faced the truth of the gun carnage in our nation instead of ignoring it, or responding with hollow and meaningless “thoughts and prayers.”
Some political leaders and gun advocates will respond by parroting tired cliches about how it’s a mental health problem, how outlawing assault-style weapons violates peoples’ constitutional rights, how more or better laws can’t prevent every one of these types of horrific incidents because bad guys with guns will always find a way.
But what if they had prevented just this one? What if the three children and three adults in Nashville were on their way to school this morning instead of lying on a coroner’s slab?
It’s time—long past time—for our nation’s leaders to find the courage to speak truth to the power of the gun lobby and those who insist they have a right to own weapons of war. It’s time for every one of us to speak up, to vocally denounce the notion that nothing can be done and so we should do nothing.
I for one am tired to the depth of my being of watching yet another news story of a mass shooting, whether it’s in Nashville or Colorado Springs or Orlando or Las Vegas or or some place you’ve never even heard of like Geneva County, Alabama.
I’m also disgusted that our leaders in Washington have done nothing to restrict the ownership of assault-style semi-automatic weapons, which are responsible for sixty percent of the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. since 2012.
Could such a ban have prevented sixty percent of those mass killings? We’ll never know. What we do know is that prohibiting the possession of these types of killing machines could very well prevent the next mass murder in our country.
If it would prevent even one, if it would have prevented the butchery of those three innocent nine-year-olds in Nashville, isn’t it worth it?