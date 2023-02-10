This letter responds to questions raised in a Jan. 25 Other Voices entitled “Either-or,” targeting Jo Ann Rebane’s and Thea Hood’s Jan. 19 Hits and Misses.
No, we did not “pre-plan or synchronize” our Misses. They were both spontaneous and independent, based on the current release of information regarding test scores.
A closer look at our Misses shows that we both referred to different tests, although the conclusions were nearly the same for both tests.
Nowhere in our Misses did either of us blame the current board or the previous board for the dismal test results. Instead, we challenged the current board to do something about academic excellence in the future.
The author also attempted to bully us, claiming we don’t believe in teaching “social skills, empathy, kindness…listening, understanding, compassion, collaboration…treat everyone with respect and dignity…awareness.” Nowhere did we mention those words. The author incorrectly assumed we don’t believe in any of these social virtues. Of course we do! The author obviously gave new meanings to terms we did use, such as DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion), and further defined SEL (Social Emotional Learning). Parents, you can learn what all these terms and acronyms mean at the forum being held this spring in Grass Valley by the Protecting American Ideals group. You can email them at Protecting_American_Ideals.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The “either-or” challenge from Hood to the current board was between academics and equity. Formerly, equity referred to using equal standards for all students. Today, equity means applying unequal standards in order to ensure equal outcomes for all students. But that theory usually leads to a loss of motivation for all students, evidenced by the recent test scores. And when this plays out in a few years, good luck when an equity-trained pilot flies the plane you are on.
And in case you didn’t notice, in the Jan 24 issue of The Union, there was a report that the new school board members attended a governance training workshop – taught by the director of Equity and Councils at the National School Boards Association. What? More equity training? It is time for parents to wake up to what is happening.
Jo Ann Rebane, Nevada City
Thea Hood, Penn Valley