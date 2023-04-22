Is The Union a community newspaper? Not anymore. I have enjoyed reading this newspaper for 20 years, except lately, and especially not since its purchase by Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. The Letters, Other Voices, and regular columns sections used to offer a broad range of diverse thoughts expressed by local residents. Where have the local writers gone? Are their submissions being rejected? You’d think the folks who control what’s printed in the paper would encourage highly diverse opinions as a way to engage readers and increase paid subscriptions.
If the paper aims to support the interests of this community and its subscribers who all have radios, TVs and internet news sources, why is there so much redundant national news? Why are opinion columns from PeaceVoice appearing so often when they have nothing to do with Nevada County or California? At least the regular syndicated column from Thomas Elias always pertains to a California topic.