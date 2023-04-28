What is the worst thing that could happen to us in Western Nevada County? I bet we all have answers to that question. But there’s a more likely threat than wildfires or additional atmospheric rivers. As a 22-year resident of Nevada County, having been a Planning Commissioner (Grass Valley), volunteered for several non-profits, and run two businesses, one threat has been completely consuming over the past two years: the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine (IMM). There are hundreds of excellent publications in The Union and online at Minewatch.com explaining why it’s a very bad idea.

Proposed by Rise Gold Corp. of Nevada State and Canada (RISE), the project has generated over 10,000 pages including a Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR). As a former scientist, I dove into the “science” in the report. The most dangerous impact I found is asbestos air pollution, one of a whopping 86 NEGATIVE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS. Based on dozens of reports, I have concluded that asbestos air pollution cannot be “mitigated.” The FEIR’s claims that asbestos can be made safe are dependent upon government agencies that do not agree it’s possible to measure airborne asbestos, let alone mitigate it. Literally everyone agrees that airborne asbestos can cause cancer and death. So how do we stop 55,845 pounds of airborne toxins including asbestos from being released into our air every year for 80 years?

