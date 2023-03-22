Imagine if we only used grapes for fruit and never made wine. Or if we only used dogs for hunting and never had them for pets. Or if we only used numbers for street addresses and never used them to calculate quantities or distances.

That’s what we do with Sudoku now. We use this potentially powerful logic puzzle as a pastime, which is fine for adults, but we fail to use it as a tool to train logical thinking. This syncretic combining of a misunderstood puzzle and education is difficult for educators to accept.

Jerry Martin

jerrymartin1942@gmail.com

Grass Valley