Imagine if we only used grapes for fruit and never made wine. Or if we only used dogs for hunting and never had them for pets. Or if we only used numbers for street addresses and never used them to calculate quantities or distances.
That’s what we do with Sudoku now. We use this potentially powerful logic puzzle as a pastime, which is fine for adults, but we fail to use it as a tool to train logical thinking. This syncretic combining of a misunderstood puzzle and education is difficult for educators to accept.
If used in our elementary and middle schools, Sudoku could develop the basic skills that comprise logic when used to solve problems, answer questions and create new solutions to recurring difficulties. The minds of young children are being formed to think, and if this learning is effective, conforming to logic, those minds will become rational, effective problem solvers. As Vergil wrote, “As the twig is bent the tree inclines”.
One goal of logic is to determine truth, observing reality to resolve the best and most workable solution to any question. Sudoku is excellent for teaching the value of truth. To be successful in Sudoku one must be 100% accurate, with no mistakes, a requirement of absolute correct precision. One mistake and you lose. You must be true to the rules of the game.
In order to achieve this it’s necessary to determine the relevant information while ignoring all the surrounding irrelevant information that often distracts us from the best conclusion.This relevant information, useful in one specific instance, must be identified while it hides in a sea of confusing figures. To solve each of the approximately 50 cells in a puzzle we must find the small amount of useful numbers that enable each solution. Repeating this process 50 times in one puzzle develops the skill of isolating and recognizing relevance and using it productively, a necessary process in all logical problem solving.
Another lesson taught by solving Sudoku puzzles is recognizing patterns in the given information in the form of numbers. Different patterns are built into the puzzles, with very simple, easily recognized patterns in beginners’ puzzles and more complex, less obvious patterns in more difficult puzzles. Sudoku puzzles come in a wide range of difficulty, with advanced puzzles built around very obscure patterns that I still don’t see after 16 years of solving. Our world is built around patterns in many forms in many contexts. Logically recognizing these patterns helps define and understand reality.
I believe one reason Sudoku is misused now only as a pastime and almost never as a training tool is that this puzzle is all process, a journey, which produces no product. While almost everything we humans do in the form of work is to achieve some goal, something worth using or eating or riding in, Sudoku creates nothing tangible of usefulness. While a carpenter spends many hours, with great skill and experience building a desk, he/she has useful furniture for the effort. A cook has a meal; a poet has a poem. If successful in Sudoku, a competition between a human and a non-human, we have only a small piece of paper with negligible numbers scattered in small squares. The product is not artistically pleasing and only a useless scrap of paper.
But it’s usefulness is in the process, which with repetitive problem solving develops logical thinking skills, cognitive capabilities that are valuable many times over a lifetime. Learning how to read is similar; it enables a reader to learn useful information, a process which allows the literate humanity to expand our collective knowledge which would be impossible without reading. But reading, like Sudoku, produces nothing tangible to show for it. It’s an important skill that undeniably contributes to a more worthwhile, interesting, functional life.
Sudoku doesn’t fall into the three Rs of reading, writing and arithmetic and is now not considered as basic learning by the Common Core requirements of modern education. But if we realize Sudoku trains logic in a fun, practical game for children, and logic is the foundation of all STEM subjects, we will recognize Sudoku’s value and incorporate it into our educational curriculum.
Additionally, when done alone, Sudoku develops confidence and independent capacity and a sense of personal responsibility, components of mature adulthood. And when solved on teams, Sudoku develops social skills of cooperation and face-to-face communication, experiences becoming more rare in this day of cell phone connections.