Most competitions in games and sports are between two humans or two teams. Unlike most competitions, solo Sudoku is a contest between a human and a non-human, a puzzle. It’s totally mental, requiring and training logical thinking, needing only the physical ability to operate a pencil. Also, it’s pure, with no luck supplied by dice or cards, so the result depends 100% on one human’s decisions. Success or failure only have significance to the human solver. No one else cares; it’s a lousy spectator sport.
All human children develop independence by succeeding alone at challenging tasks. If, with practice, we learn to jump rope consistently, we develop confidence that leads to independence. If, with many repeated attempts, we learn to make 9 of 10 free throws in basketball, we also learn self-confidence and independence. If a child learns the alphabet and reading and multiplication tables, mental challenges required by adult society, we also build independence and power. Educators concluded this many generations ago.
But there are now very few activities available to elementary students that develop pure logical thinking skills. These skills, called fluid intelligence, are needed to answer questions and create solutions and creative ideas. Taking science and math classes train logical cognitive capacities, but most children only take limited STEM classes, and only when older, mostly in high school and college.
Sudoku is very practical, available to most humans, being cheap, low-tech, and requiring minimal equipment and space. It’s universally applicable and can be learned by anyone who can count to 9. It can be done almost anywhere anytime and is equally attractive to both genders, who are equal in ability. It favors no language, religion, politics, nationality, race or physical size or talent.
Solo Sudoku provides many peaceful opportunities to develop self-confidence in the forms of feeling mentally powerful enough to solve a puzzle that many adults cannot solve. When any child completes a puzzle successfully, the victory belongs to that one child alone.
This mastery develops independent power and growth of logical thinking that most other activities lack.
Einstein said it best. “Education is not the learning of facts. It’s rather the training of the mind to think.”
When investigating the many horrific mass shootings, mostly in the USA, we see almost all are done by young men between 18 and 25, usually Caucasian, who have few if any friends and mostly feel powerless. They all lack belonging, a primary need of all humans. Most humans develop belonging from a functioning and supportive family. If not family, then with friends or on teams or in school or church or the street. Without belonging humans manifest a variety of pathological behaviors, a few of whom become mass shooters.
It only takes one angry teenager with a gun to kill many innocent strangers when that teenager feels unwanted and powerless. Taking a rifle, usually an assault rifle designed for military to kill many enemies rapidly, gives that angry teenager the temporary power they’ve craved all their lonely, unsatisfied lives. For once they overcome that miserable feeling of weakness and insignificant failure that has dominated their young lives. Anger, which has slowly developed in these impressionable young men, reaches a point where it must be satisfied with an explosive remedy. The recent popularity of violent games on computers also provides an acceptability of violence to these youngsters.
All children benefit from experiences of success, and if these experiences are done without help from others, feelings of independent power are built into that child’s psyche. These healthy experiences contribute to a child’s ability to achieve favorable outcomes in future endeavors and a willingness to venture into new explorations, all of which produce growth. Sudoku, which brings confidence when successful, is also preparation for failure, which happens occasionally but is minimal in discomfort. Not much is lost; just throw it away and do another puzzle. It’s all process, with the final product of no tangible consequence. The gain is all intangible, an internal maturing that manifests many times over a life time.
Sudoku is an ideal training “tool” to produce a flourishing psychological growth. Developing intrapersonal emotional intelligences, including self responsibility and independence, is necessary for humans to lead happy and productive lives. Without this growth, feeling powerless, some humans resort to compensating violence and vengeful destruction.
Our children need intellectual activities, including Sudoku. The satisfaction produced by solving cognitively challenging puzzles is healthy growth, producing emotional power, resulting in blossoming human lives.