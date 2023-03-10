Most competitions in games and sports are between two humans or two teams. Unlike most competitions, solo Sudoku is a contest between a human and a non-human, a puzzle. It’s totally mental, requiring and training logical thinking, needing only the physical ability to operate a pencil. Also, it’s pure, with no luck supplied by dice or cards, so the result depends 100% on one human’s decisions. Success or failure only have significance to the human solver. No one else cares; it’s a lousy spectator sport.

All human children develop independence by succeeding alone at challenging tasks. If, with practice, we learn to jump rope consistently, we develop confidence that leads to independence. If, with many repeated attempts, we learn to make 9 of 10 free throws in basketball, we also learn self-confidence and independence. If a child learns the alphabet and reading and multiplication tables, mental challenges required by adult society, we also build independence and power. Educators concluded this many generations ago.