Kudos to all those who organized & ran the delightful wine & food tasting event in downtown Grass Valley on Saturday March 18. An astonishing variety of excellent local wines accompanied by delicious dishes prepared by local chefs, greeted those who participated. Many downtown stores opened their doors for the occasion, so opportunities for interesting browsing abounded. I was surprised that there seemed to be relatively few people enjoying all this bounty, especially as we were given such a wonderful day to enjoy it. Thanks also to the generous sponsors and cheerful servers. I hope all will be willing to bring us this opportunity next year as I have several friends I wish to invite!
Jennifer Kelly