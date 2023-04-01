I greatly appreciate Diane Miessler’s opinion piece debunking some of the scurrilous claims being made about public health officials. Anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and anti-government types are trying to promote the idea that the CDC is lying to the public or incompetent. These people routinely mischaracterize what public health officials have said about COVID-19. When guidelines about measures to protect us change as scientists learn more about the constantly mutating and changing virus, they use this as ammunition to suggest incompetence. Scientists rely on studies to inform policies and studies take time. Case in point, when it was found that vaccinated people could transmit the virus, the anti-vaxxers tried to claim that when the vaccines first came out, we were told that transmission would be stopped by the vaccine. No study about transmission was done initially, so this was a lie. All the data concerning efficacy was made public but there was no data about transmission. Then there was the mask controversy. No one claimed masks could keep you from contracting COVID. Fauci consistently said you wear a mask to protect others, not yourself. If everyone wore a mask, like in Taiwan and South Korea, everyone would be better protected from COVID.
Jeanne Haushalter