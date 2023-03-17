I have been trying to figure out who this complaint is supposed to be sent to, and have not had any luck so far. This facility at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945 is not being run properly. The residents DO NOT get treated fairly or equally across the board. Less than two weeks ago, the male residents were written up for having to many things on/around their beds, but the women were not written up for anything. An alcoholic is kicked out for drinking, but a drug addict gets to keep their bed. When I asked the supervisors why things are done this way, they refused to answer.
When I was moved to the upstairs dorm for women, I became sick from the unsanitary living conditions. The shelter has policies listed around the dorm areas, but have not been enforced in over two years. I don’t know where to turn for help because the supervisors do not care to help. The poor staff members are always understaffed, and completely drained from the workloads. Something or someone needs to address the issues going on in this facility, because there are people here that are actually trying to get back on their feet. But when living in disgusting environments, and watching drug addicts get away with doing drugs in the facility, and suffering no repercussions for their actions is very discouraging. When watching people like that get away with whatever they want, it makes it really hard for me to not want to drink. Please do something about the unfair treatment, and the extremely depressing and disgusting living environment.