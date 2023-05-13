I sent several questions to the California Energy Commission regarding California’s transition to Zero Emissions. No answers yet, but maybe someone local can answer them:

What is, or will be, the source of energy for charging car batteries? It does not appear that wind and solar power will be sufficient for the population of California that will be driving electric vehicles. Last Labor Day weekend, 2022, Governor Newsom requested that people do not charge their cars due to insufficient power. So when everyone in the state drives an EV, where will this power come from (every 250 miles or so)?

Janet Miller is a long-time resident of Grass Valley, where she and her husband have raised their two sons