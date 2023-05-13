I sent several questions to the California Energy Commission regarding California’s transition to Zero Emissions. No answers yet, but maybe someone local can answer them:
What is, or will be, the source of energy for charging car batteries? It does not appear that wind and solar power will be sufficient for the population of California that will be driving electric vehicles. Last Labor Day weekend, 2022, Governor Newsom requested that people do not charge their cars due to insufficient power. So when everyone in the state drives an EV, where will this power come from (every 250 miles or so)?
Whales and dolphins are dying in unprecedented numbers on the beaches of New Jersey (twenty-eight dead whales, the last I heard). The noise from the windmills situated offshore in the middle of their feeding and breeding grounds and in their migration routes appears to be interfering with their communication and spatial orientation. No testing was done before installing the windmills.
Wind energy companies have also had to pay severe fines for killing hundreds of eagles.
What testing is planned for the proposed California offshore wind farms?
Why is it okay for wind farms to exterminate whales and dolphins and birds, with further unknown consequences, in the process of saving the planet?
3) How is this climate problem we face different from the many other such problems over the past decades? Here are just a few earlier predictions:
1969: “… unless we are extremely lucky, everybody will disappear in a cloud of blue steam in 20 years.” —The NY Times
1970: “No real action has been taken to save the environment …. the oceans will be as dead as Lake Erie in less than a decade.” —Redlands Daily Facts
1972: “… The present rate of cooling seems fast enough to bring glacial temperatures in about a century.” —Brown University, Dept. of Geological Sciences
1989: “… A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” —AP
2006: “ Unless drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gases are taken within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return.” —former VP Al Gore
2019: “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” —Rep. AOC
I’m still here, the world is still here, and no one has disappeared in a cloud of blue steam. The oceans are not dead but our process for saving the planet appears to be killing them. Many crucial deadlines have come and gone and the world did not reach the predicted points of no return.
California’s history includes extensive droughts lasting longer than a hundred years, and episodes of severe flooding long before the use of fossil fuels, so how is this current climate issue of global warming different from the others?
4) At least 400 private jets, including one for our U.S. climate czar, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, flew attendees to the 2022 UN Climate Conference, adding tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. If the members of the Climate Conference don’t see a problem with their carbon emissions, why is our ‘climate czar’ telling me I cannot drive an efficient, gas-powered car or use a gas stove?
I look forward to any answers you might have while I wait to hear from the California Energy Commission.
Janet Miller is a long-time resident of Grass Valley, where she and her husband have raised their two sons