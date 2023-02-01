I was driving down Bennett going towards the purposed Gold Rise Mine, passing the Durham Buses. Not sure if this has been raised as an issue, but these same buses, transporting our children, will be passing the mine daily. They will interact with trucks full of toxic materials.

It is estimated that over 100 trucks will be traveling to and from the mine site. It’s probable that it will take longer for the buses to get to the intersection at Brunswick. This intersection has a flashing red light, making every motorist come to a complete stop.