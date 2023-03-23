Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the Jesus Revolution movie, playing in the Regal Theater in Grass Valley. It is a true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
Hit (from Hood): To Congressman Doug LaMalfa for introducing the “Prohibiting Parental Secrecy Policies in Schools Act of 2023,” in the U.S. House of Representatives. Stand with Doug to protect the children.
Hit (from Hood): To the California Legislature for rejecting Newsom’s gas tax.
Miss (from Hood): To the release of 20,000 cubic feet of water per second from Folsom Lake into the ocean because there’s no place to store it. Congressman Kevin Kiley is co-sponsoring a water act to end the absurdity of simultaneous drought-floods.
Miss (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Pauli Halstead’s bizarre argument that “natural infection is just as effective as the vaccine.” In essence, she seems to argue that surviving COVID-19 provides as much protection against reinfection as a vaccine. So? She completely ignores the efficacy of vaccines in preventing or lessening the impact of infection in the first place. Vaccines don’t kill people, but COVID-19 does.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Nevada County Reads Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu. Read until May 27, and then meet at Miners Foundry to discuss this excellent book where there will taiko drum performers. Nevada County Reads, in partnership with the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, is designed to bring community members in conversation through reading literature and sharing perspectives.
Hit (belated, from Emerson): To the Office of Emergency Services and Code Red for contacting us by text, phone, and email several times a day to see if we or anyone we knew needed help during the storm. This was very reassuring. Thank you.
Hit (belated, from Emerson): To Board of Supes for paying to have our private roads plowed during the snowstorm. This helped us more than you know. I deeply appreciate all you do for us.
Miss (from Emerson): To Shanti Emerson for being so late with her thank-yous for excellent govt. service during the storms.
Hit (from Emerson): To InConcert Sierra concerts for 600 third graders, who learned from musicians about their instruments and then heard them play beautifully together.
Hit (from Emerson): Great fun well attended St. Patrick’s party at the Unitarian church. Lots of potatoes and corned beef along with beautiful Celtic music.
Miss (from reader Tim Hood): To missing Dilbert cartoon. Where did Dilbert go? Is Dilbert yet another victim of cancel culture? It was the only cartoon strip I read! Now there aren’t any that interest me. If you keep canceling things I like about The Union can you guess what I’m going to cancel? Bring Dilbert back!
Hit (from The Union columnist Terry McLaughlin): To Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital ambulance paramedic Jessica Farmer. Along with two fire personnel, Jessica slogged through three miles of snow for two hours, crossing over multiple downed trees, to respond to a suspected heart attack victim. Securing the patient to a sled they set back out into the snow, only to have the sled break. The three of them then pulled the patient on a tarp until meeting other fire personnel with a rescue basket. Together they transported the patient three miles back through the snow to the ambulance, very likely saving this patient’s life. A big HIT to Jessica and the other first responders who went above and beyond the call of duty to assist our residents in the last month.