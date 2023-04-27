Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com
Miss (from reader Kent Riffey): To Dignity Health who recently announced the closure of the only Urological Medical care facility in Nevada County, at 107 Margaret Lane, Grass Valley, which provides excellent and essential medical services to a broad community. The closest such alternative care is reported to be in Yuba City and Carmichael. NO other Urological care will be available in Nevada County! This county has a very large population of those whose well being depends on regular professional Urological care and treatments. Driving to either Yuba City or Carmichael for this care is not a viable option for so many whose physical condition does not permit that distance. It is unconscionable for Dignity Health to mandate this closure without an accessible local alternative that provides seamless and comparable medical care. This is a HUGE MISS for Nevada County that demands prompt correction for the welfare of our citizens.