Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings-on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com or to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from reader Kieran McCreight): I want to applaud the Community Asian Theater of the Sierra (CATS) for putting on such a terrific well-acted play, The Great Leap. I also want to commend Kenny Nguyen for his outstanding acting in the role of Manford, and also congratulate the other actors for such a great performance! Kenny is a partner and lawyer for Walsh & Nguyen by day, and superstar at night!
Hit (from reader Julie Zumwalt): To the NUHS Miners Varsity Baseball Team for being awarded the May 2023 CIF California National Guard Boys Team for their partnership with Nevada County Challenger League BASEBALL FOR ALL! Head Coach Ted White has asked his athletes since 2008 to be “Buddies” for our program. It has been an amazing partnership and this year’s team is exceptional. A truly deserved award!
Hit (from reader Lynda Lasich): To Pine Tree Quilt Guild, that supports our community through scholarships and donated quilts to various non-profits, for the successful annual show at the fairgrounds this past weekend.
Hit (from Lasich): To Mountain Art Quilters who exhibited art quilts in Ponderosa Hall during the Pine Tree Quilt Guild show. Exhibited in the cate area, the exhibit lended am ambiance much like an art museum for those enjoying the luncheon offerings.
Hit: (from reader Pat Lang): to Jenn at Nevada County Dept. of Health Public Health Office for providing much needed help while my husband and I dealt with difficult cases of Covid. My husband was in the hospital and I was isolating at home when Jenn called to offer the public health Covid services of free tests and groceries from InstaCart. Jenn’s caring attitude and positive vibes certainly helped me out along with the needed groceries and tests. Public Health services and 211 are valuable assets to be utilized when needed!
Hit (from editorial board member Tom Durkin): Four Proud Boys were convicted last week of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of Congress for their violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan 6, 2021. Previously, six members of the Oath Keepers were also convicted of sedition, a crime that was first created during the Civil War and has rarely been used since. The maximum penalty for sedition is 50 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland has promised to keep the Jan. 6 investigations moving forward, which might eventually lead to the indictment and prosecution of former President Donald Trump.
Miss (from Durkin): To near daily mass shootings. The U.S. is becoming a free-fire zone. How many Republicans – and their children – have to die before the party wises up and supports reasonable gun control?
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Lyric Rose production in association with Center for the Arts, of Jason Robert Brown’s finest musicals, The Last Five Years. Only Saturday night and Sunday afternoon are left.
Hit (from Emerson): To wonderful concerts over the weekend...Olli Orchestra, Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, and Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus. Aren’t we lucky?
Miss (from Emerson): To FAUXNEWS$$ news anchors who admitted under oath that they’d been a part of the Big Lie even though they knew Biden won. Why would anyone listen to a bunch of liars?