Hit (from reader Ramona Greb): To Dr. Jensen of Mountain View Rehab. I hurt my back Mar. 8, the pain becoming excruciating. On Mar. 16 I went to ER and the doctor prescribed Flexeril, Motrin and Tylenol. No help. I stayed on my back in bed since I felt no pain. Finally on April 5 I was referred to Mt. View Rehab. Dr. Jensen ordered an Xray immediately with an MRI the following day. It was a compression fracture, Lumbar 3. He also sent me to Sierra Prosthetics where I was fitted with a corset, which helped. Thanks also to his caring staff. I appreciate Dr. Jensen’s common sense in determining what was causing the pain. Healing will take 6-8 weeks and since I’m 91, it will be 8.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To a Great InConcert Sierra piano concert on Sunday. Well attended. Aren’t we lucky to have such great musicians come to our little burgs?
Hit (from Emerson): To a very successful Fair Foundation crab feed. All dinner and raffle tickets were sold out. Our Fairgrounds are over eighty years old, and we need to keep up the maintenance on this hallowed ground.
Hit (from Emerson): To looking forward to CATS’ annual play, The Great Leap, April 27 — May 20.
Miss (from Emerson): To the loss of YubaDocs.
Hit (from reader Lynda Lasich): To Thomas Elias, columnist for The Union, for exposing Republican state legislators who rejected Gov. Newsom’s attempt to curb oil refineries from gouging California citizens at the gas pump.
Hit (from Lasich): To Gov. Newsom in creating a new office within the Energy Commission, tasked to hold refineries accountable for price gouging citizens at the gas pump.
Miss (from Lasich): To the federal judge, Matthew Kacomaryki, from Amarillo, Texas, for suspending FDA’s 20+ years approval of mifepristone from the market nationwide. The FDA’s approval of any drug is now subject to the judiciary.
Miss (from reader Richard Howell): To Kevin Kiley’s weekly emails touting his empty “accomplishments” and spreading division and conspiracy theories without a shred of evidence. Never one to pass up on advancing the GOP narrative of negativity, this week, his regular target, Gavin Newsom, shared condemnation with Alvin Bragg. I’m not at all sure Mr. Kiley knows what a real congressman would be doing. We need a congressman who is actually engaged in serving America, not pandering to his MAGA base with false bravado and misrepresentation. In fact, misrepresentation describes Kiley’s service perfectly.