Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Kevin Kiley for getting his School Choice Amendment passed by the House Education Committee. It is now headed to the House floor. This amendment ensures that parents are fully informed of every enrollment option available to their child.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To 3 Kings — a new cafe opening in Valentina’s Organic Bistro’s old place on Sutton and Brunswick.
Miss (from Emerson): To the Motion Picture Academy which picked another quirky & unsettling Best Picture this year. What happened to great stories that we can relate to? “Gone With the Wind?”
Hit (from The Union Copy Editor Jamie Hunyor): To the trails in the South Yuba River State Park which I’ve been running on lately. I’ve seen salamanders in their procession to vernal pools on the side of the trail, and even came across one of their love fests in the water.
Miss (from Hunyor): To the impatient drivers on Highway 49 in the river canyon between Nevada City and North San Juan. Have you noticed the roads are slick lately? I sure have — it’s why I’m driving a little bit slower around all those twists and turns.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Kellie Garmire and her new band who will make their debut this Friday at 6:30 p.m — after her stunning performance at Paul Emery’s “1,000 Kisses Deep” tribute to Leonard Cohen. Reservations are requested and dancing shoes are suggested. See the profile of the Kellie Garmire Band in this week’s Prospector.
Hit (from Durkin): To the California Creative Corps grant for extending their deadline from April 14 to April 28 because of communications and logistical setbacks caused by the recent weather. For more information, go to https://www.upstatecreativecorps.org/