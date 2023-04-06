Hit (from reader Lynda Lasich): To the Judicial System that confirms equal justice under the law and that no one is above the law in this United States.
Hit (from Lasich): To the Grand Jury system of our country that hears facts on a case and indicts when the facts appear evident of crimes.
Hit (from Lasich): To the New York District Attorney Alvin Brass for investigating alleged crimes and enduring racial attacks by Trump and fellow Republicans.
Miss (from Lasich): To the anti-Semitic attacks by Trump and Republicans directed at George Soros, who survived the Holocaust and has nothing to do with the NY DA’s office.
MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To the new Sierra Thread website that self-righteously claims to be ““transparent, uncorrupted, rigorous, fearless journalism.” Really? It’s not transparent who is running or financing this slick, well-presented, clearly right-wing opinion site. Authors of current pieces on the site include Barry Pruett and Jason Tedder who are failed political candidates, not bona fide journalists. Honest journalism requires more than self-serving claims to be such. Read this site with caution and consider the source – well, no, you can’t, because they don’t say who they are.