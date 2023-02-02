Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com
Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Congressman Kevin Kiley’s speech on the House floor, advocating for school choice. The competition fostered by school choice motivates all schools to a higher level of achievement.
Miss (from Hood): To California Attorney General Bonta for stating that guns are responsible for thousands of deaths each year. Guns are inanimate objects, without a mind of their own, so how can they be held responsible? It’s the people shooting the guns who are responsible for the deaths. Isn’t it time to deal with the people, not the guns? Or maybe it’s time to put knives, machetes, fentanyl and vehicles on trial as well.
Hit (from reader Dennis W. Westcot): To Nevada City Police Officer Nick Kendrick for being heads up during a recent traffic stop that resulted in a serious child molester being taken off our streets. Well done Nick!
Hit (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To intelligent people who drive with their lights on in the rain. Not only a good idea. It’s the law. Drive with your lights on in bad weather. See and be seen.
Hit (from Managing Editor Elias Funez): To the Sierra Friends of Tibet and their continued efforts to bring the Gaden Shartse Tibetan Monks back to our community, all while showing them the utmost respect and honor during their time here. The monks have been busy sharing their knowledge while working to construct a sand mandala at the Banner Community Grange, which they plan to dissolve into Wolf Creek on Sat. Feb 4, marking the end of their visit in Grass Valley. For a viewing schedule and itinerary visit www.sierrafriendsoftibet.net.