Hit (from reader Joann Rebane): To tireless operators of snow plows – essential members of our community in this snow emergency.
Miss (from Rebane): To newspapers including The Union which cancelled the Dilbert daily comic strip after the strip’s creator made politically unacceptable, personal comments on YouTube – so much for free speech.
Hit (from reader Ramona Greb): To Jimmy Jackson and Kilar of All Phase Heating. My furnace went out Tuesday. An hour and a half after my call, they were here analyzing the situation. They needed to order a part, but something in stock might work. Next day, that part didn’t work. The following day they came out with the new part and by 1PM the furnace was on. Temp in the house was 50 degrees!!!!
Miss (from Greb): To Comcast. I phoned (20 minutes before getting a human voice) and told them my internet was off. They asked me to go to my computer and they’d try something. Many times the woman asked if the internet was on. Finally she said she’d call at 10 AM the next day. Well, 10 passed, 11, 12. Later in the day I went to the computer and it was on. However, I received an email giving me an appointment for March 10!!!! How could I receive the message if the internet was off? Takes brains...
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To neighbors helping each other during the heavy snowfalls.
Miss (from Emerson): To Fox News anchors admitting under oath that they’d lied about Trump winning the election. They always knew that Biden won. And people still watch Fox even knowing that the broadcasters lied on screen. If you want to watch fantasy, subscribe to the Disney Channel. It’s much more wholesome than FauxNew$.
Hit (from reader Richard Howell): To Johnathan Klate’s opinion piece taking on the zealots who use “woke” as way to make themselves feel adequate. Mr. Klate’s piece was well-researched, balanced, and helpful in the way that most political dialogue is not. Mr. Klate offered a solution: replace “woke” or “wokeness” with “kindness.” Through the heavy recent snows, I’ve gloried in the kindness of my neighbors, helping each other shovel, inquiring about needs, and keeping everyone thinking positive thoughts. I’m proud of my “woke” neighbors. I’m grateful for the “woke” drivers who’ve been extra slow and careful around pedestrians and dogs on our narrow roads. Kudos to Mr. Klate for such positive writing. With home delivery of the Union keeping more readers out of the loop, I’d love to see The Union run his piece again at a later date. It’s a message to be read more than once.
Miss (from reader Joan Merriam): To the “new and improved” website for The Union. The snow has prevented me from picking up my newspapers in over a week, which means I’m relegated to reading the paper online...and it’s a terrible experience. There are so many popups and banner ads that I can barely see the articles, and even after I close one, another pops up. I don’t know if this is something handed down from the new corporate ownership or if it was an in-house remake, but whomever’s responsible for it, it’s anything but user-friendly. Please consider your readers when you do website redesigns!