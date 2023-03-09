Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com

Hit (from reader Joann Rebane): To tireless operators of snow plows – essential members of our community in this snow emergency.