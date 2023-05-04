Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.

Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To CATS (Community Asian Theater of the Sierras) spring play, The Great Leap, is quite interesting and well acted. It’ll be at the Nevada Theater through Sat. May 20th. Enjoy!