Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To CATS (Community Asian Theater of the Sierras) spring play, The Great Leap, is quite interesting and well acted. It’ll be at the Nevada Theater through Sat. May 20th. Enjoy!
Hit (from Emerson): To AAUW’s Tapas and Trivia...won by the Music in the Mountains team, Hilary, Eric and Angelica.
Hit (from Emerson): To lots of coming events at the Fairgrounds. This weekend, Empire Mine Speedway. Next weekend, Quilt Show. Weekend after that, Old West Show and finally last weekend in May, Strawberry Festival. Aren’t we lucky to have such a beautiful venue?
Hit (from Publisher Chad Wingo): To the boys Nevada Union varsity volleyball team for finishing undefeated in league play this season and for winning their first playoff game on Tuesday. Special hit to my favorite player, senior Tate Beaudette!
Hit (from Wingo): To Anew Day and other nonprofits for providing much needed counseling and support to individuals, couples and families all year round, but especially during May which is Mental Health Month.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Joann Rebane): Few things in life are free, except NID has free mulch, the County offers free mosquito fish, and various organizations urge participation in national screen-free week, May 1-7.
Miss (from Rebane): To Union readers (April 25, 2023) who don’t realize that the Union has more than one way to shut down differing opinions submitted by community members. The powers that be there, via email tell writers that what they have submitted are conspiracy theories, lies and misinformation and rudely tell the writer that their opinion will not be printed as submitted. Those same powers have another tactic, hold submissions for weeks at a time without communicating with writers. The Union also simply cancels and removes previously printed opinion pieces from the website.
(Editor’s note: We have reached out to Joann Rebane to further discuss these issues.)