Hit (from reader Sam Gitchel): To the members of the Nevada Union High Climate Change Club and all the neighbors who helped Greater Champion Firewise community remove Scotch broom to improve an evacuation route.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To checker Sharon at Grocery Outlet. Recently I put four bags worth of groceries on the conveyor belt along with three cloth bags. Sharon looked over my bags with a practiced eye and then proceeded quickly and expertly to fit everything into the three bags without crushing anything. She wrapped a rubber band around my carton of eggs so she could stack it vertically. It’s fun to watch a professional at work! (And I told her so.)
Hit (from reader Richard Howell): To Terry Boyles spot-on assessment of the state of news reporting. We can become intelligently informed if we stop do the work of recognizing bias and personal opinion in the work of journalists. His suggestion that we avoid the bulk of political commentary is appropriate. I would add, though, that values, not facts come first. A politically aware individual who knows their own values on individual issues can easily ignore the intra-party demonizing and vote for candidates who have demonstrated that they share voters’ values on key issues. No candidate will always act as I would, but I seek out those who share my vision and shut out those who run on a platform of blaming the other party.
Miss (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the eco-radical group suing to prevent firefighting agencies from using fire retardant while fighting devastating fires in California. And a Hit to congressman LaMalfa for responding with a bipartisan bill that would allow firefighting agencies to use fire retardant, protecting residents in forested areas.
Miss (from Hood): To California AB-742 for aiming to restrict the use of K-9 police dogs for arrests and crowd control. This bill means that law enforcement agencies will have fewer tools to de-escalate dangerous situations. Contact our 1st Assembly District congresswoman Dahle to share your thoughts on this bill.
Miss (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Yubadocs Urgent Care, one of W. Nevada County’s treasures. shut down because their roof collapsed. Many people depend on this clinic. Needs to be fixed right away.
Hit (from Emerson): To The Moors by Sierra Stages. Fabulous acting and costumes. Funny and sad, but always interesting. Only 3 more performances.