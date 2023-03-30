Hit (from reader Sam Gitchel): To the members of the Nevada Union High Climate Change Club and all the neighbors who helped Greater Champion Firewise community remove Scotch broom to improve an evacuation route.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To checker Sharon at Grocery Outlet. Recently I put four bags worth of groceries on the conveyor belt along with three cloth bags. Sharon looked over my bags with a practiced eye and then proceeded quickly and expertly to fit everything into the three bags without crushing anything. She wrapped a rubber band around my carton of eggs so she could stack it vertically. It’s fun to watch a professional at work! (And I told her so.)