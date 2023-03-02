Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To CalTrans and PG&E for all the work they’ve done to keep Banner Lava Cap safe.
Hit (from Emerson): To the recreation collection at the Helling Library where you can check out metal detectors, gold panning kits, GPS, outdoor lawn games, birdwatching kits, guitars, snow shoes, trail cam, ghost hunting kits, tennis kits, mahjong equipment, hiking poles, jigsaw puzzles etc. It’s amazing what our libraries have to offer in addition to books.
Miss (from Emerson): To all the wonderful activities planned for this week and weekend that are canceled. I’ll definitely be snowbound for days.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Kevin Kiley who met with the Forest Service last week in Plumas National Forest to discuss improving forest management practices to prevent catastrophic wildfires in California.
Miss (from Hood): To the fastest growing criminal activity in America – identity theft. Do not respond to unsolicited emails or phone calls. Analyze the quality of writing for spelling or grammar mistakes, and the use of generic terms such as “Dear Customer.” Be cautious about opening links inside emails. Do not share personal information on social media. Shred unwanted documents containing personal information. Use a locked mailbox.
Hit (from reader Richard Howell): To thoughtful residents and businesses who clear snow off their sidewalks to make them safe for pedestrians during these snowy times.
Miss (from Howell): To self-absorbed motorists oblivious to the safety of pedestrians on snow-narrowed roads. Forced off of un-walkable sidewalks and onto snow-narrowed roads, walkers and their pets are trapped between speeding cars and a berm of snow left by snowplows.
Miss (from Howell): To Thea Hood’s attempt to counter criticisms through her “Potpourri…” piece in Wednesday’s Union . What her rambling column actually accomplishes is to illustrate how stories/spin pass for knowledge and fact in today’s discourse. Using the so-called “Twitter Files” from Elon Musk, social media, and a Union cartoon, Ms. Hood attempts to deflect or defend criticisms of her public pronouncements. Social media scholarship abounds and serves to complicate serious discussion of issues. Issues are complicated. Too many folks depend on their electronic leashes for attention, information, confirmation, and entertainment; and they clearly have trouble distinguishing among them. It’s not enough to find someone who agrees with your biases, Ms. Hood. You must also convince us, with facts, that they’re right.