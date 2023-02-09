Hit (from reader David Heinen):To Tom Durkin, housing advocate, CEO Caleb Dardick, Supervisor Hardy Bullock, Supervisor Lisa Swarthout and Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson for taking seriously housing advocate Tom Durkin’s position that the way to mitigate the housing crisis was not to create homelessness by forcing property owners to evict tenants but by bringing unpermitted dwellings into health-and-safety compliance so people could stay safely housed. County leaders listening to a well-spoken crusader on a matter of enormous human pain is what we hope to see more of from our government.
Hit (from reader Ramona Greb): To Rico, the cashier at Safeway (Brunswick). Thank you for explaining about your digital coupons. I know how to snip coupons out of the paper, but am ignorant about the digital ones. I appreciate the time it took to explain.
Hit (from reader Pete Sabey): To President Joe Biden, who exceeded all expectations with his comprehensive, joyfully combative and (a word rarely applied to good old Joe) eloquent, even charismatic, State of the Union address.
Miss (from Sabey): To the old Biden, who was back with what can only be characterized as the one totally false note of the evening: “Democracy is on the rise all over the planet.” Xi? Putin? Modi? Melloni? Daniel Ortega? Orban? Trumpian Republicans? The list goes on. I’m writing an “Other Voices” about the rise of fascism as the climate collapses--hopefully to be submitted soon.
Miss (from reader Dennis Babson): To PG&E bills. So how are those new PG&E bills working out for you? Just because we produce more natural gas than anyone else in the world that doesn’t mean we should expect low prices. Now I know why California is called a blue state. If global warming keeps going we’re all going to freeze to death.
Miss (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Julia Stidham, leaving The Union after 22 years. Best of luck, Julia. We will miss you! Best of luck in your new job.
Hit (from Emerson): To all the wonderful women in Nevada County especially my three goddesses--Sheriff Shannan Moon, Supervisor Sue Hoek, and Niesenan Spokeswoman Shelly Covert, who with their big hearts bring people together wherever they go.
Hit (from Emerson): To the Excellent Composers’ Project in person concert titled Poetry in Song sponsored by InConcert Sierra and led by Mark Vance. What talented young musicians we have
Miss (from reader Richard Howell): To Thea Hood’s undocumented comments on Feb. 2 “Hits and Misses.” There is no research that proves that competition improves schools. Good teachers trump any structures or curricula. “School choice” is a push the wealthy use to get the public to fund their children’s private school tuition. Secondly, guns are intimately a cause of gun deaths in that they are part of the fantasy that a killer creates before the act of killing. Take away the gun, you disrupt the fantasy and save one or more lives. People should not be embracing the “truths” put out as propaganda by interest groups without examining real research.