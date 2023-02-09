Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, you can also email to news@theunion.com and efunez@theunion.com.

Hit (from reader David Heinen):To Tom Durkin, housing advocate, CEO Caleb Dardick, Supervisor Hardy Bullock, Supervisor Lisa Swarthout and Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson for taking seriously housing advocate Tom Durkin’s position that the way to mitigate the housing crisis was not to create homelessness by forcing property owners to evict tenants but by bringing unpermitted dwellings into health-and-safety compliance so people could stay safely housed. County leaders listening to a well-spoken crusader on a matter of enormous human pain is what we hope to see more of from our government.