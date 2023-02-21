In his February 14 article in The Union, family therapist Dr. Pete Sabey expressed his worry that fascism is rising and our climate is collapsing. Because fascism is irrelevant to climate, I focus here in relieving his worry about the climate. He also expressed that worry about climate disaster is causing serious mental health problems in our youth. I heartily agree; this mental health problem is a real worry which we can all act to relieve as I explain below.
Sabey writes, “…climate chaos, which is finally being recognized as climate crisis. This is rapidly becoming climate collapse … warning of climate catastrophe … in next few decades … climate apocalypse.” To a large extent this is what is being taught to our children; it’s no wonder they’re having mental problems. I can relieve everyone’s worry, including Sabey’s and the children’s, by assuring you that, while we certainly have climate change, it is not a crisis, and from research by world experts, will never be a crisis in my lifetime nor my grandchildren’s and their grandchildren’s.
What is becoming a catastrophe is the supposition that we can replace fossil fuel energy with electricity from solar cells and windmills. After $billions in subsidies over decades we get only a few percent of our energy from wind and solar, and only electrical energy at that. Shutting down oil pipelines lines, stopping fracking for oil and gas, and not building more nuclear power plants for clean, plentiful and safe electricity is the existential threat, not CO 2 from fossil fuels.
The facts behind these conclusions are explained in detail by a series of six 5-minute videos by experts which you can view at this link: tinyurl.com/msb2bzrn. Viewing them is a well-invested half hour if you have any interest in settling the controversies surrounding global warming.
The first video demonstrates the hubris of 1) concluding the planet is warming catastrophically, 2) that with powerful computers we can project what the climate will be like 20, 40, or even 100 years from now, and 3) if we do just one thing, eliminate the burning of fossil fuels, we can prevent the climate from changing as long as we like.
The second gives crucial details about the costs, both in mining rocks and building solar cells and windmills, and in environmental devastation of replacing fossil energy with energy from solar and wind. This all becomes much worse in the future as the rest of the world satisfies their need for energy that we take for granted and the world economy grows many-fold.
The third goes into the details of cost and devastation caused by solar and wind even if it were possible to replace more than a few percent of world energy needs with them.
The fourth explains why we should follow the lead of France, which gets 70% of its energy from nuclear power. Nuclear power is carbon-free, cleaner, cheaper, abundant, and safe – yes, safe. It is by far the safest source of energy we can use. While deaths from common activities are measured in millions per year (traffic accidents 1.4, work related 2.3, and pollution 4.2) there have been only 200 deaths directly related to nuclear power – in its entire history from 1975! What about the three famous accidents we hear about? Three Mile Island in 1979 released no more radiation than from a routine chest x-ray. Chernobyl could have occurred only in the USSR where a long list of sloppy safety violations went unchallenged. Fortunately, deaths were limited to 50, not the scores feared. In Fukushima there were no deaths from reactor radiation; death and devastation were entirely from the tsunami that destroyed the reactor.
The fifth explains the impracticality and exaggerations of the Green New Deal. The sixth shows, item by item with data from reliable sources, that the impact of climate change from CO 2 is far less than stated by alarmists.
Dr. of Engineering Physics