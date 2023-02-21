In his February 14 article in The Union, family therapist Dr. Pete Sabey expressed his worry that fascism is rising and our climate is collapsing. Because fascism is irrelevant to climate, I focus here in relieving his worry about the climate. He also expressed that worry about climate disaster is causing serious mental health problems in our youth. I heartily agree; this mental health problem is a real worry which we can all act to relieve as I explain below.

Sabey writes, “…climate chaos, which is finally being recognized as climate crisis. This is rapidly becoming climate collapse … warning of climate catastrophe … in next few decades … climate apocalypse.” To a large extent this is what is being taught to our children; it’s no wonder they’re having mental problems. I can relieve everyone’s worry, including Sabey’s and the children’s, by assuring you that, while we certainly have climate change, it is not a crisis, and from research by world experts, will never be a crisis in my lifetime nor my grandchildren’s and their grandchildren’s.