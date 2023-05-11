Dr. Kleinermann is, to my knowledge, the only urologist in Nevada County. He told me that, despite his wishes, he will be leaving Nevada County because Dignity Health would not be renewing his contract. I don’t know enough about medical finances to comment on Dignity Health's decision. I do know that Dr. Kleinermann and the people in his office have provided me with excellent care. And, without exception, the people on Next Door have commented on how he has extended himself to provide the best care for them. I wish that Dignity Health would do what it can to keep Dr. Kleinermann here. Whatever happens, I want to thank you, Dr. Kleinermann and your staff for all that you have done for me and your other patients. I will be truly sad if we in Nevada county lose such a kind and competent doctor.
Henry Goodman, Nevada County