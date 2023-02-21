The massive rainstorms that inundated California is early January are starting to fill up the state’s reservoirs, but it is just a drop in the bucket of what might have been.
The state Department of Water Resources estimated in late January that it will provide 30% of the water requested by municipal and agricultural water agencies this year, up from 5% projected in early December. It may not seem like a lot, but it is the most provided by the state since 2019.
More is on the way, depending on how the rainy season plays out. But little has happened since January, the snow is melting faster than usual, and after three years of drought, we can’t assume our current bounty will last for long.
We could relax if we did a better job of saving the water we get. The amount of water surging into the delta in early January could have filled a reservoir the size of Hetch Hetchy every 24 hours. Instead, 95% of the storm water was flushed into the Pacific, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The waste wasn’t lost on the legislators who represent the farming interests of the Central Valley, blasting environmental rules designed to protect imperiled fish in the delta that result in too little storm water being pumped to reservoirs and aqueducts.
“When Mother Nature blesses us with rain, we need to save the water instead of dumping it in the ocean,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Riverside. State Senator Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, and Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, wrote Gov. Gavin Newsom that “with so much excess water in the system, there is no reason exports south of the delta can’t be increased.”
The Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta provides drinking water to about 27 million people and supports the state’s huge ag industry, but it is also a delicate ecosystem that is home to the threatened and endangered delta smelt.
Right now, the three-inch fish are winning. That’s why the delta has the “first flush” protocol that mandates two weeks of reduced pumping at the onset of the first big winter storms, giving fish enough time and water to move away from the delta’s powerful pumps that can chew them up.
From January 3 to 16, pumping rates in the delta were reduced to nearly half of their capacity, resulting in the loss of about 84,000 acre-feet of exports from the delta, according to the Public Policy Institute. That’s enough water to irrigate 25,000 acres or supply the needs of 150,000 homes for a year.
In a written response to lawmakers’ concerns, state Department of Water Resources director Karla Nemeth said current infrastructure to move water through the delta is “outdated, vulnerable to climate change and earthquakes, and limits the export of water during these long, sustained winter storm events.”
That’s a good argument for the Delta Conveyance Project, a $16 billion tunnel that would allow more water moved into the state and federal aqueducts during storm events while protecting fish from the pumps. Had it been operational in January, it could have moved about 188,000 more acre-feet of water into the San Luis Reservoir—a key delta water reserve—from the delta, enough to supply two million people a year.
But the project has been delayed for years by environmental lawsuits and state regulators who can bring any project to a grinding halt. In fact, the modern environmental movement that started in the ‘70s has pretty much brought expansion of the state’s water system to a standstill while the population continues to grow and climate change makes our water supply less stable.
Two seven-year droughts in the 1920s and 1940s spurred construction of most of the dams, aqueducts and reservoirs we depend on today. Few large water projects have been built since then. Even those that have been approved by voters can’t get built.
Take, for example, Proposition 1, a $7.5 billion bond issue to build seven water storage projects that was approved by 67% of the voters in 2014. Almost 10 years later, nothing has been built.
To gain the support of environmentalists, backers of Prop. 1 put several conditions on funding, including requirements that storage projects show “public benefit.” That involved an elaborate process to quantify the benefit. That slowed down the application process for three years.
As it is, little of that money goes to water storage and flood control. Of the $7.5 billion approved, just $2.7 billion is allocated for storage. The rest goes to ecosystem restoration and to recharge aquifers.
The $4 billion Sites Reservoir in Colusa County, which will become the eighth largest reservoir in the state if it ever gets built, was allocated just $875 million from Prop 1. Backers will have to raise the rest of the money from water districts and others that will benefit from the reservoir.
More water storage is needed as climate warming changes the calculus of how our water is distributed. The state is seeing more intense storms, and more precipitation is falling as rain instead of snow. The spring snow melt we depend on to stretch our water supply to the fall is getting smaller every year, requiring the need to capture more of the rain when it falls.
Instead, we are tearing down dams and fighting construction of new ones as California’s water supply becomes less stable. Maybe we need a wakeup call like the one received by the unincorporated community of Rio Verde Foothills in Arizona, which had its water supply cutoff by Scottsdale because of extreme drought conditions and declining water levels in the Colorado River.
What happens—or doesn’t happen—in California impacts the rest of the west. The state has senior water rights to the Colorado River and is refusing to work with six other states to cut consumption of water that serves 40 million people. The federal government is about to step in and impose its own restrictions.
Meanwhile, East Coast investment firms are buying up water rights in the west, betting they will become more valuable as climate change and population growth put more stress on the existing supply. The rest of the country may take water for granted, but in the west we take it from somebody else.