The massive rainstorms that inundated California is early January are starting to fill up the state’s reservoirs, but it is just a drop in the bucket of what might have been.

The state Department of Water Resources estimated in late January that it will provide 30% of the water requested by municipal and agricultural water agencies this year, up from 5% projected in early December. It may not seem like a lot, but it is the most provided by the state since 2019.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com