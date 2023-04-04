George Boardman

George Boardman

 File photo

American education is being pummeled on the left and right these days, a cumulative effort to dumb down our schools. Failure to resist these efforts by the people who finance them—the parents—will deny our children the education they need and endanger the future of America.

Most people are familiar with the campaign of American conservatives to rid our libraries and schools of books that discuss lifestyles they don’t approve of. Challenges to ban books have risen to record highs in recent years, and librarians—librarians!—have been portrayed in the deeper reaches of the internet as groomers and instruments of the devil.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com