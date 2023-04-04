American education is being pummeled on the left and right these days, a cumulative effort to dumb down our schools. Failure to resist these efforts by the people who finance them—the parents—will deny our children the education they need and endanger the future of America.
Most people are familiar with the campaign of American conservatives to rid our libraries and schools of books that discuss lifestyles they don’t approve of. Challenges to ban books have risen to record highs in recent years, and librarians—librarians!—have been portrayed in the deeper reaches of the internet as groomers and instruments of the devil.
The effort to sanitize our knowledge has found a national voice in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has vowed to eradicate wokeism in every nook and cranny of the Sunshine State. DeSantis professes to find most of the wokeism in the state’s education system, and thanks to a collection of toadies masquerading as the state legislature, he is getting his way.
He has ordered a review of all the library rooms in the state’s K-12 system, and forced every district in the state to hire reading specialists to review every one of them before they are exposed to students again. Even math books are getting the once over.
Most people aren’t quite sure what the censors are looking for, but DeSantis’ critics suspect he wants to purge any ideas or thoughts that deviate from the American ideal of the family represented by “Leave it to Beaver.”
DeSantis got a lot of mileage trashing the Advanced Placement African American studies course developed by the College Board for Florida public schools. While DeSantis’ criticism had some merit—was it really necessary to include sections on Black gay rights and reparations?—his main issue seemed to be students might feel guilty after taking the course. Who knows: The knowledge that eight of our presidents owned slaves might threaten the students’ self-esteem.
Now DeSantis is threatening to block all AP courses in the state, apparently retaliation for the push back he got from the College Board for criticizing the Black studies course. A couple of years ago, DeSantis praised AP courses, and was a stand-out AP student himself, according to his high school yearbook. Of course, he didn’t have an eye on the White House then.
Now there are reports that DeSantis is considering junking the SAT and ACT bests in favor of a more “Christian” alternative. The craziness never seems to end.
A Florida school banned the showing of “Ruby Bridges,” the story of a Black girl who integrated New Orleans elementary schools in 1960, because a parent complained the movie taught students racial slurs and how “white people hate Black people.”
Meanwhile, a Wisconsin school district stopped first graders from singing “Rainbowland” by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus at a school event. Officials wouldn’t say why, but the song expresses the hope that one day the world would be full of rainbows instead of hate, and as we know, gay pride flags are a rainbow of colors. You can’t be too careful.
Parents and students are concerned about deteriorating education in Florida because of the governor’s agenda, and fear it will diminish the chances of students getting into the nation’s top colleges, according to an article in The Washington Post.
“Parents in this state need to be paying attention to this threat” against AP courses, Kathy Hathaway, a Jacksonville parent whose son will enter high school next year, told the Post. “I want him and every student in the state to have access to these valuable courses with college credit opportunities.”
If education critics on the left have their way, AP courses may become a relic of the past as people carrying the banner of racial equity seek equal outcomes for everybody. To get there, schools like Culver City High School in southern California are eliminating honors English class because they didn’t enroll enough Black and Latino students.
Instead, they were replaced with uniform courses that officials say will ensure students of all races receive an equal, rigorous education, a trend happening in other states.
School districts doing away with honors classes argue that students who don’t take these classes at a young age start to see themselves in a different tier, and come to think they aren’t capable of enrolling in AP classes that help with college admissions.
In Culver City’s case, 13% of the students in the 12th grade AP English class were Latinos, who make up 37% of the student body. Asians were 34% of the students (versus 10% of the student body) while Blacks were 14% of the students (versus 15% of the student body).
It was once thought that the end of segregated schools would improve education outcomes for Blacks because they would be in nicer schools with more resources and better teachers. When that didn’t work, the effort to achieve equity was launched.
But as is always the case, there are reasons other than race and inequality to explain why some students excel and others don’t. Here’s Emma Frigola, a ninth grader at Culver City High School who is taking one of the new rigorous English classes:
“There are some people who slow down the pace because they don’t really do anything and aren’t looking to try harder. I don’t think you can force that into people.”
Parents are pushing back at Culver City and have pressured schools to reinstate AP courses elsewhere in California, Wisconsin and Rhode Island. Still, administrators and some teachers are holding their ground.
“Parents say academic excellence should not be experimented with for the sake of social justice,” said Quoc Tran, superintendent of the Culver City Unified School District. “It was very jarring when teachers look at their AP enrollments and realized Black and brown kids were not there. They felt obligated to do something.”
(If you suspect irony here, you’re getting ahead of me. Tran was a casualty of the Vietnam War and spent several years in a refugee camp in Malaysia before coming to the U.S. at the age of 17. How did he overcome those obstacles? He told students recently he worked hard and diligently all his life to honor the millions of people who lost their lives during the war.)
Whether it’s Ron DeSantis on the right or racial equity warriors on the left, parents who want their children to succeed will not put up with this for very long. Public education enrollment is declining and will accelerate if the parents who can afford it put their kids in private schools, which are largely free of this nonsense.
Parents who can’t afford that luxury will see their kids lose out, victims of political and social agendas that make it difficult for them to get a good education. This will not work out well for our country.
Observations from the center stripe: Leaking edition {p dir=”ltr”}THREE YEARS after completion of a $4 million renovation, Center for the Arts still leaks…WHY ARE the traffic lights at Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road always malfunctioning?...IT’S INTERESTING how fast those tech bros, many of them avowed libertarians, ran to the government for help when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed…YOU CAN’T tell by the weather, but the major league baseball season has begun. It will be interesting to see if the Giants and A’s can generate any fan enthusiasm for their non-name rosters…SOMETHING ELSE to worry about: Fractional houses that people invest in to use as party houses… {span} {/span} {related_content_uuid}902d4f59-aa6d-47f9-ab54-29bbacbc23b0{/related_content_uuid}