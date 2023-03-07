George Boardman

George Boardman

 File photo

After years of ignoring the obvious, the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District is seeking a lifeline that will keep it functioning. But like a willing maiden with no dowry, it is finding no takers.

Rough and Ready’s problems go back several years, including a successful special assessment that underestimated the needed funding. District officials have acknowledged the shortfall is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The alarm was sounded last April.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com