After years of ignoring the obvious, the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District is seeking a lifeline that will keep it functioning. But like a willing maiden with no dowry, it is finding no takers.
Rough and Ready’s problems go back several years, including a successful special assessment that underestimated the needed funding. District officials have acknowledged the shortfall is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The alarm was sounded last April.
Authorities in the district decided last May they would be out of money by June of this year. In the words of director Doug Wittler: “Fortunately, we saw that back then.” Better late than never, I guess.
Since that revelation, the district has been trying to arrange a marriage with Consolidated Fire or Penn Valley Fire. Since Rough and Ready has no money, neither is interested. Now they’re pleading with the Board of Supervisors and even the Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo) to somehow bail them out.
Rough and Ready has been without a fire chief since early last year, a function taken over by Penn Valley Chief Don Wagner. He is also working on financial projections, budgets and service requirement because R&R has nobody who can do the work.
Rough and Ready Fire covers just nine square miles and operates one fire station, three or four days a week. One third of its shifts are unmanned, known as “brown outs” in the profession.
But if the department goes under, as is likely absent a Hail Mary pass, it will increase the stress on our already undermanned fire districts. That means longer wait times in emergencies and higher fire insurance bills for residents.
Every fire district in the county operates on bare bones when it comes to manpower—basically, two firefighters for each engine. “Loss of an engine company has a profound effect on everyone,” said Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron.
“All fire districts are interoperational to an extent,” he added. “Our Brighton Street station has been responding to provide assistance during RR’s brown out days.”
There seems to be a disconnect between what residents say they want when it comes to fire protection and their actions. Nevada County is one of the most fire-prone areas in the state, and local polls place fire protection high on the list of residents’ concerns.
Yet we continue to approve projects with little concern for fire threats—the RV facility outside the Fairgrounds being one example—and voters continue to reject funding increases, most recently Measure V.
People seem to care little about the demise of R&R. When a resident posted a notice on Nextdoor of an upcoming town hall on the district’s problems, some people dismissed the issue as more evidence of corruption, and a significant minority were more concerned about missing the upcoming spaghetti dinner.
Home owners may think they’re saving money by rejecting these funding increases, but they’ll pay big time when their insurance policies come up for renewal. That assumes they don’t get canceled.
When it comes to setting premiums, insurance companies give a lot of weight to what is known as the ISO score, a fire rating provided to fire departments and insurance companies by a private statistical consulting firm, the Insurance Services Office.
The score reflects how prepared a community and area are for fires. Half the score measures the overall health of a fire department, based on the number of departments in the area, firefighter training, the number of firefighters and volunteers, and maintenance and testing of pumps and other equipment.
The final scores—one is best, ten is worst—are shared with the fire districts, which may or may not make them public. You may want to ask for your fire district’s ISO score the next time you are asked for money.
A bad score for your fire district could force you to get fire coverage from the California Fair Plan, and a wrap-around policy from a big insurer to cover everything else. Welcome to Florida hurricane insurance rates!
Our fire districts also provide other services people seem to dismiss until they really need them. With an aging population like ours, the ability to respond to a medical emergency is vital. If you call 911 here, a fire truck is more likely to show up before an ambulance.
Then there are other services like responding to auto accidents, or natural disasters like flooding, wild fires or winter storms. All of these emergencies require a rapid and professional response, and the taxpayers have to pay for it.
Despite the faint hope Supervisor Sue Hoek offered the district last month, the Board of Supervisors is unlikely to come to R&R’s rescue. If they bailed out R&R, every fire district in the county feeling distressed—that would be most of them—would get in line for their handout. A bailout would also create a dangerous precedent by turning the county into a relief agency: If you screw it up, the county will come to the rescue.
If Rough and Ready Fire goes under, there are no good immediate options—just Band Aids. Other fire districts may cover R&R’s service area for a fee, or they could team up to stretch the limited resources they have now. Cal Fire could provide coverage if it has the resources, but be prepared to pay big time.
The best solution—and that would be a couple of years out—is to put every fire district in the west county into one consolidated district. If nothing else, that would streamline operations by eliminating some administrators, provide uniform training, and better coordinate responses to fires and other emergencies.
A tax increase would probably go along with it. But like most things in life, you get what you pay for.