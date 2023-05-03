It must be a real letdown when it turns out the people you depend on to validate what you believe have been lying to you. That’s one of the thoughts that occurred to me as I watched Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corporation unfold in the two years leading up to the trial.
It became clear as Dominion’s lawyers moved through the discovery process and deposed Fox employees that the people who run Fox News and Fox Business didn’t believe the nonsense they were peddling to viewers that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.
It became so embarrassing that Fox finally agreed to settle the case for $787.5 million, a record for a defamation case in the United States. (The next closest settlement was the $177 million ABC paid to Beef Products, Inc., in the “pink slime” case.)
This is the latest in a series of losses for organizations and individuals who seek to reassure conservatives that they have discovered the truth when it comes to election denialism and baseless conspiracy theories.
Earlier in April, Fox settled a defamation suit brought by Venezuelan businessman Majed Khalil after Fox Business alleged he played a key role in rigging the 2020 election against Donald Trump. Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, who described Khalil’s actions as a “cyber Pearl Harbor,” was fired by Fox.
Last year, two separate juries rendered defamation judgments totaling more than $1 billion against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who claimed on his InfoWars platform that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.
Then there’s the pillow guy, Mike Lindell, perhaps the loudest proponent of the bogus claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. In 2021, Lindell laid out data he claimed proved that China interfered in the election, and said he would pay $5 million to anybody who could prove he was wrong.
Robert Zeidman, a 63-year-old computer forensics specialist who said he voted for Trump, took up the challenge. In an extensive analysis of Lindell’s data, Zeidman concluded the data was total nonsense. Lindell refused to pay and an arbitrator recently ruled in Zeidman’s favor.
The pain isn’t over for the fonts of conservative truth. Fox now faces a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from voting equipment provider Smartmatic USA that covers the same ground plowed by Dominion. Meanwhile, Dominion is now going after the Newsmax and OAN networks, Fox’s competitors to the right on the political spectrum.
It was a fear that Trump supporters would abandon Fox for Newsmax and OAN that caused Fox executives and hosts to embrace Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him. Emails and other documents unearthed by Dominion’s lawyers showed that nobody at Fox actually believed the claims, but the fear they would lose viewers caused them to promote a narrative Trump supporters wanted to believe.
Their fears were grounded in reality. Former Fox host Bill O’Reilly, who is now in the podcast, video and subscription-media business, said when he told his audience he didn’t think federal courts would accept allegations of election fraud by Trump, he lost “more than one thousand premium members.”
Dominion alleged that Fox hosts and guests amplified false claims that its voting technology helped rig the election for Joe Biden. Fox argued that it was covering newsworthy claims by associates of then-President Trump and that its broadcasts should be protected by the First Amendment.
Before the trial began, Judge Eric Davis concluded that Fox News and Fox Business did in fact broadcast false claims about Dominion, voiced by both network hosts and Trump associates. After the case was settled, Fox acknowledged the judge’s finding in a statement.
The judge also shot down Fox’s claim that its coverage was newsworthy, pointing out that Fox never tried to seek comments from Biden or his supporters. Davis also sanctioned Fox News for withholding evidence, and questioned the credibility of its lawyers’ representations when it came to the role of Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch.
The lawyers apologized, claiming they misunderstood the judge’s instructions. On the first day of the trial, Davis appointed an independent master to investigate whether Fox engaged in discovery abuse. (In a separate action, a fired Fox News producer alleged Fox lawyers pressured her into changing her testimony before being deposed.)
In light of these developments, it’s not surprising Fox pressed for a settlement on the first day of the trial. Fox endured reputational damage during the proceedings, and a trial threatened to cast Fox in an even harsher light. The judge made it clear he would allow Dominion to call Murdoch to the stand, and Fox stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo would be called to testify under oath.
Fox haters were disappointed the case didn’t go to trial, but Dominion had to make some practical decisions. Defamation cases rarely go to trial. Plaintiffs must meet a high bar to prove their claims, showing that a defendant knowingly published falsehoods or showed a reckless disregard for the truth.
A jury may not have awarded Dominion the substantial damages it was seeking, and Fox could thwart a large judgment with years of appeals that could end up in the Supreme Court. Dominion is owned by private equity firm State Street Capital, which may have been more interested in the money than vindication in court.
But the work of Dominion’s lawyers exposed Fox’s cynical manipulation of the news to retain high ratings and keep the money coming in. Lying is a firing offense at every news organization I’m familiar with. Fox News is the only I know of where you can get fired for telling the truth.
Editor Chris Stirewalt was forced out at Fox after he was the first to call Arizona for Joe Biden during the 2020 election, a move that infuriated Trump and his followers, and reporters Kristin Fisher and Leland Vittert walked the plank for challenging Trump’s rigged election claims.
Fox Corp. boss Lachlan Murdoch said Vittert’s coverage was “smug and dishonest,” and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said that pressure from conservatives online meant she couldn’t defend “these reporters who don’t understand our viewers and how to handle stories.” In other words, don’t challenge what Trump supporters want to believe.
It’s all part of what some call partisan coverage filtering—selectively reporting information based on what’s favorable to the network’s partisan side. That’s why people who cite Fox News as their main source of news and information believed Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, are likely to believe Barack Obama wasn’t born in America, that the 2020 election was rigged, and that drugs designed for horses are an effective way to treat COVID.
This magical thinking has consequences even where we live. Local doctors will tell you patients called them liars when informed they had COVID, and the MAGA-dominated Shasta County Board of Supervisors threw out Dominion Voting Systems and is pushing for a hand-count of future elections, no longer legal in California.
Even the recently departed Carlson had doubts about the rigged election narrative, emailing a colleague: “Our viewers are good people and they believe it.” It wasn’t the first time, Tucker.