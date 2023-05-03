George Boardman

It must be a real letdown when it turns out the people you depend on to validate what you believe have been lying to you. That’s one of the thoughts that occurred to me as I watched Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corporation unfold in the two years leading up to the trial.

It became clear as Dominion’s lawyers moved through the discovery process and deposed Fox employees that the people who run Fox News and Fox Business didn’t believe the nonsense they were peddling to viewers that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.

