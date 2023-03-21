There was a picture circulating on social media during the recent Snowzilla event that showed a man, apparently an employee of NID, walking down a snow-covered road near one of the water district’s hydroelectric operations.
Outfitted with the appropriate weather gear, the man had a large chain saw slung over his shoulder and a big smile on his face. Here was a man who was clearly up to the challenge Mother Nature dumped on us.
I named him Nevada County Man because he exemplified the spirit and resourcefulness needed to cope with this year’s Snowzilla and the Snowmageddon that occurred in December of 2021.
If we have learned nothing from these two events, it is that you are pretty much on your own coping with the snow except in life-or-death situations. Waiting for the county to come rescue you is a futile exercise because county resources are clearly not up to the task.
County officials are caught between a rock and a hard place. This is not Buffalo, N.Y., where you expect this stuff every year, so it’s a waste of money to buy all that equipment. But it doesn’t take much to overwhelm local resources when one of these events hits.
Aside from our Tinker Toy infrastructure that hampers our ability to communicate effectively and respond to life-threatening events, emergency response personnel spent way too much time dealing with residents who ignore early warnings, fail to prepare properly for oncoming storms, and have to be rescued from their own clueless behavior.
Then there is the lack of formal planning as illustrated last week when the Board of Supervisors appropriated $750,000 to pay local contractors for emergency snow, tree, and debris removal services. As is their custom, they patted themselves on the back for doing the obvious without explaining why they didn’t set aside the funds after the 2021 storm hit.
Supervisor Lisa Swarthout, who joined the board in January so was not involved in the earlier decision-making process, touched on the need to plan ahead. “Perhaps in the summer and fall we can start planning better for these things,” she said. “We really need to work better with PG&E.”
“I think we got them on board faster than last year as well,” said Supervisor Heidi Hall, who was on the board when Snowmageddon occurred. “We learned from last year what we need to do to be faster and better.”
Still, she couldn’t resist the following: “I’m really proud of this county. We set a model of how counties can make this happen.” Only if you want to lead from behind.
But the county has learned a lesson from its flat-footed response when a massive snow storm pounded the county December 26-27 in 2021. This time, the part of Banner Mountain where we live was plowed enough to keep traffic moving, and the county Office of Emergency Services sent a couple of timely and useful emails on the weather situation.
The emails eschewed the obfuscation and legalese we generally get from the paper shufflers in the Rood Center, and offered clear, concise advice on how to deal with upcoming events. The emails also left out the usual drivel about how hard everybody is working for our benefit.
Then there was PG&E and Waste Management, the two local monopolies everybody loves to hate. When the going gets tough, nobody expects them to come through when it really counts.
WM has been slammed by residents who are drowning in garbage while they try to dig out of the snow. The company says it’s trying, but can’t get to many customers because the roads are unserviceable. It doesn’t help that its main staging area is subject to hazardous driving conditions when there is a lot of ice on the ground.
Whether its operations at the transfer station, fines for overloading your garbage can, spying on what you put in there, or simply missing scheduled pickups, Waste Management is the source of endless complaints. Even the supervisors have been known to get in on the act, generally when it comes time to renew WM’s contract. They complain, then they vote yes.
The county needs to encourage other waste haulers to bid for the county’s business the next time the contract comes up for renewal, and put stronger language in its contracts defining what constitutes acceptable service. In the meantime, WM can earn a lot of goodwill by outfitting its trucks with chains and putting snow plows on its vehicle. That way, they can pick up garbage more promptly and help clear the streets—something every resident wants when we are paralyzed by snow.
Then there is PG&E, which gave Nevada County the distinction of having more homes without power than any other county in the state. That’s impressive when you consider there are only 100,000 people in this county in a state that has 39 million residents.
This didn’t happen overnight. Rather, it came from decades of neglect and indifference to our needs—the big money to be made by PG&E is elsewhere in its service area. Even when they make a half-hearted gesture to buy a little goodwill, they stumble over themselves.
I’m referring to their dim-witted attempt on the first day of Daylight Savings Time to distribute $200 Visa cards to local residents who have been without power for upwards of two weeks. PG&E made no attempt to announce the giveaway via local media and tried to contact customers by phone. It didn’t occur to them that customers without working phones or limited access—the ones who really needed the help—couldn’t be told of the giveaway.
Thanks to those who could still connect on social media, lines formed quickly and PG&E personnel quickly ran out of Visa cards. People were not impressed.
“Residents are still without power 14 days in, people and businesses are struggling after this series of storms,” Nevada City Vice Mayor Daniela Fernandez told YubaNet. “Two-hundred dollar gift cards to a small select group of people on a first-come basis is not what Nevada City needs right now.”
Fernandez and Councilmember Adam Kline both said PG&E should credit the accounts of those who were without power. “I’d love to see the executives at the company stop treating the infrastructure in our area as an afterthought, so we don’t see these kinds of lengthy outages,” Kline said.
PG&E has been running a series of TV ads featuring CEO Patty Poppe on the utility’s effort to underground its wires. Here’s an idea: Designate Nevada County a model county and put all of that money into undergrounding our utilities. The before and after pictures would be dramatic, we would finally get the robust infrastructure we need, and PG&E would have a PR win for a change.
But don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen.