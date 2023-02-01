Grass Valley Vice Mayor Hilary Hodge took the occasion at a recent city council meeting to scold social media dregs for personal attacks levied against her, a situation almost every elected official can relate to these days.
Hodge was recently charged with misdemeanor drunk driving, and she immediately went public with an anguished statement apologizing for her behavior before most people were aware she had been cited.
But if she thought that public apology would buy her some slack, the dark side of the internet was there to make sure that didn’t happen. The bullying, shaming, filthy jokes, and unforgiving comments that followed are par for the course these days. Hodge didn’t remain silent.
“No amount of social media vitriol is ever going to create the government or society you wish to see in the world,” she said at the council meeting. “The harrowing bullying that takes place online is neither productive nor change-making.”
“And as for me, my inner mean girl is worse than all of the things said about me online put together. There’s nothing anyone can say to me that is worse than my inner voice and self-doubt whispered to me on a daily basis.”
Anybody who spends time looking at online platforms is familiar with the hate speech, vicious trolling, disinformation, bias against certain views, and the incubation of extreme ideas that populate the internet. Most people say they don’t like it, but nobody has any real solutions to the problem.
Outfits like Facebook and Twitter say they aren’t responsible for this sewage, but in a business where eyeballs and engagement are gold, keeping the readers clicking is what makes money.
Several studies show that incendiary comment travels faster and farther online than more benign material, and that we engage longer and harder with it. The bare algorithms that power these sites favor vitriol and conspiracy theories over family photos and puppy videos.
“For social-media companies, the clear financial incentive is to keep the ugly stuff alive,” said Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a century-old nonprofit that defends and promotes free expression in the U.S.
When Elon Musk took control of Twitter, he proclaimed himself a “free speech absolutist” and dropped the safe guards used to moderate expression. That was immediately followed by a sharp increase in hateful and incendiary comments.
Musk’s conservative backers immediately rejoiced, but Twitter’s advertisers were less than enthralled. Several major advertisers have pulled their support and others have curtailed their advertising, forcing him to dial back his “absolutist” position. Even one of the world’s wealthiest people has his limits.
Both political parties are unhappy with tech companies, but for different reasons. Democrats are frustrated with companies like Facebook and Twitter that are unwilling to control the sewage that spills onto their platforms, while Republicans are convinced the same people are censoring conservatives.
Some are taking aim at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields online services from being held liable for their users’ post. Countering this is tech companies that spend substantial amounts on lobbying, guaranteeing that elected officials will answer the phone when they come calling.
Florida and Texas have passed acts designed to counteract what they call unjust censorship of conservative viewpoints on social media. Both laws are being challenged and are currently before the Supreme Court.
Tech industry groups NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) are challenging the laws, arguing they violate the First Amendment rights of companies to determine what speech they host. If allowed to take effect, they say, social media laws would force platforms to keep messages even if they make false claims on very sensitive subjects.
Examples cited by the two plaintiffs include “Russia’s propaganda claiming that its invasion of Ukraine is justified, ISIS propaganda claiming that extremism is warranted, neo-Nazi or KKK screeds denying or supporting the Holocaust, and encouraging children to engage in risky or unhealthy behavior like eating disorders.”
Both laws have been blocked temporarily by the Supreme Court (Texas) and a federal district court (Florida). A ruling is expected later this year, but these cases—and more are coming—aren’t going to settle the issue.
Meanwhile, internet vermin continues to rain down on elected officials for real or imagined short comings. This has caused many civil-minded individuals to wonder if many elected positions—the ones that require a lot of time and pay nothing—are really worth the effort.
We even see members of Congress retiring from safe seats because they are fed up with the acrimony that envelopes all contentious issues. Who can blame them? Nobody enjoys watching their families harassed or threatened because they’ve dared to take a stand on an unpopular issue.
As Hodge eloquently put it: “…all of us who choose to lead, all of us who choose to step up into a position of public office and public leadership have dignity, and we’re human and we aren’t perfect.”
“And as all of us interact with our government officials, whether at the local level or otherwise, I hope we can remember our humanity, and move forward with kindness and grace.”
Try to remember that the next time you’re upset with elected officials because they made the decisions you elected them to make. And the next time you see Hodge around town, give her a thumbs up or a high five.