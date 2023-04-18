If you are under the impression that the replacement of gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars will go a long way toward solving our climate change problem, you are not alone.
The European Union recently banned the manufacture of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, and the Biden administration wants up to half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030.
The Environmental Protection Agency proposed an even higher bar last week, setting new emission standards that would compel two-thirds of new car sales to be EVs by 2032. Meanwhile, auto companies are investing billions in factories and battery technology in an effort to speed up the switch to EVs. The race is on to consign your gas guzzler to a museum or junk yard, preferably in your life time.
But a new poll suggests that people who have to make the revolution happen—the car-buying public—don’t share the enthusiasm of government officials and auto makers when it comes to EVs. As it turns out, a recently released study concluded that EV’s won’t be enough to prevent the earth from overheating anyway.
The new poll by The Associated Press—NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago found that about 4 in 10 adults are at least somewhat likely to switch to EVs. That leaves a lot of convincing to do.
Only 19% of adults say it is “very” or “extremely” likely they would buy an EV the next time they buy a car, according to the poll, and 22% say it is somewhat likely. About half (47%) say it is not likely they will go electric. Most cite the high cost of EVs and the lack of charging stations for their reluctance to go electric.
But there may be hope for the future. The poll shows 55% of adults under 30 say they are somewhat likely to go electric the next time they buy a car. Just 31% of those 45 and older feel the same way.
Meanwhile, a recently issued study that has gone largely unnoticed by the media concluded that EVs won’t be enough to prevent the earth from overheating, and will be the source of significant degradation to the environment while putting more stress on the planet.
At this point, I know what some of you are thinking: This probably comes from a think tank that is financed by big oil. You’re wrong. The assessment comes from the U.C. Davis Climate and Community Project, described as a “network of academic and policy experts.”
The report looks at the personal, environmental and economic sacrifices needed to meet zero-climate goals. Reading the report is not reassuring.
First, let’s start with an EV’s battery, which requires lots of minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. “If today’s demand for EVs is projected to 2050, the lithium requirement for the U.S. EV market alone will require triple the amount of lithium currently produced for the entire market,” the report says.
These minerals are mostly found in underdeveloped countries populated by indigenous people with fragile ecosystems. “Large-scale mining entails social and environmental harm, in many cases irreversibly damaging landscapes without the consent of the affected communities,” the report points out. And you thought the colonial days were behind us.
Mining and refining minerals requires large amounts of energy and water. According to the report, mining amounts to 4% to 7% of global green-house emissions. Auto makers are building big SUVs and pickup trucks because that’s what people want. That means bigger batteries, more minerals, and more mining.
More mining to make more EVs will increase CO2 emissions. It will also destroy tropical forests and deserts that currently suck CO2 out of the atmosphere, the report points out.
It is estimated that California alone will have to increase its electricity capacity by 30% to 40% to accommodate the EVs and electric houses in our future, and vastly expand its electric charging stations for EVs. (The federal government recently got Tesla to open its electric charging stations to others, a development that has not been well received by Tesla owners.)
All of this is “energy- and emission-intensive processes with high levels of embodied carbon,” the report says. “Electrification of the U.S. transportation system will massively increase the demand for electricity while the transition to a decarbonized electricity grid is still underway.”
If you think we can achieve the correct balance between the old and new so there is no disruption in our daily lives, you are not paying close attention to how the government operates in emergencies or when advanced thinking is required. Just ask the residents of East Palestine, Ohio.
The bottom line, according to the report: Replacing gas with electric vehicles without decreasing ownership or use “is likely incompatible with climate activists’ goal to keep the planet warming no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.”
To meet that goal, we’ll have to drive smaller and fewer cars, use public transit more frequently, and get out the old 10-speed. To reduce our carbon footprint, we’ll need to live in smaller houses with smaller yards, put-up with high density housing, and generally lower our standard of living.
But those are changes most people are unwilling to make, even if they believe climate change is a real threat to mankind. There’s a lot research that shows people are unwilling to make short-term sacrifices for long-term benefits; that’s why people continue to smoke, overeat, and spend money now instead of saving for retirement.
Then there’s the political divide, with conservatives unwilling to concede we even have a problem. The base of the Republican Party is convinced climate scientists are just elitists trying to take away their over-sized pickup trucks, the ones where you need a step ladder to clean the windshield.
It appears we are just going to wait and see what happens. A rise in the temperature of just 1.5 degrees Celsius can’t be that bad, can it?