No one could miss the irony of what took place last week at the state capitol in Sacramento.
Members of both houses of the state Legislature voted to back National Fentanyl Awareness Day, recognizing the latest scourge to sweep America. Fentanyl overdoses accounted for one in five deaths among Californians between the ages of 15 and 24 last year.
Across the nation, drug overdoses have claimed more than 100,000 deaths annually since 2020, two-thirds of them fentanyl related. Fentanyl-related deaths in children surged more than 30 times higher in 2021 compared to 2013, according to new data reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
This new scourge has increased the profits and power of the Mexican drug cartels. Much of the drug manufactured in Mexico for export to the U.S. is made with chemicals imported for China, the newest American bogy man on the world stage. If China is trying to sap America’s strength, this is one way to do it.
Yet on the day after recognizing National Fentanyl Awareness Day, the super majority of Democrats who control the state Assembly blocked an attempt by Republican lawmakers to suspend rules in order to fast-track three fentanyl bills that had been held up or rejected by the Assembly Public Safety Committee.
The bills would have enhanced penalties for dealers, including those who sell the drugs on social media, and those who sell drugs that seriously harm someone. The motion to suspend the rules failed on a party-line vote, 18-45, with several Democrats sufficiently embarrassed to abstain from voting.
“The fentanyl epidemic is killing more and more Californians each day, but Democrats refuse to do anything serious to end the carnage,” said Assembly Republican leader James Gallagher in a statement after the vote. “Fentanyl is not a drug—it is a weapon of mass destruction. Democrats’ continued refusal to crack down on the traffickers is further confirmation they are only looking out for criminals, not public safety.”
The attempt to suspend the rules came less than two weeks after Democrats who control the state Assembly Public Safety Committee blocked several fentanyl bills amid concerns they would lead to mass incarcerations. (In this context, we’re talking about blacks and other minorities.)
Committee members from both parties voted to advance four other measures that would increase sentences and fines for dealers, require state agencies to work with local authorities to combat dealing, would ban carrying fentanyl and a gun at the same time, and create yet another task force on the drug.
Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, chairs the committee and initially held up a vote on the measures, but reversed course after Republicans threatened to force the vote on the Assembly floor that happened last week.
Jones-Sawyer, who is black, has seen first-hand what drug epidemics can do to people, especially minority communities. He worked as a mortician during the crack cocaine crisis, and said seeing the victims of those drugs, including infants, was devastating. He said he lost an uncle to heroin and a cousin to cocaine.
But Jones-Sawyer said the mass incarceration government undertook to fight crack cocaine was also devastating, especially in the black community. Many who oppose the bills argue the state should focus on treating drug abuse rather than punishing those who use or distribute drugs.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who many believe is gunning to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi, is big on the treatment approach. “I know there are people who would like to increase the length of sentences, but…we’ve been down that path before, we went down that path and we got to the point where we were spending more on state prisons than we were on UC and CSU combined,” he said.
Other Democrats aren’t so sure. “Our local governments are struggling and they are asking for our help. Families who have lost loved ones are asking for our help,” said Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, D-San Diego, whose bill to punish fentanyl dealers was killed in committee. “It is critical that we take action at all levels of government to protect our communities from this deadly substance.”
SB444, which would formally admonish people convicted of selling fentanyl, making it easier to prosecute them if fentanyl they sold in the future killed someone, is typical of what happens when these measures come before the legislature.
Supporters of the bill, including author state Sen. Thomas Umberg, D-Santa Ana, compared it to admonishing people convicted of driving under the influence, warning them that if they drive drunk again and kill somebody, they could be convicted of murder. Many parents testified in support of the measure, including several who held photos of their children who died from fentanyl overdoses.
Half of the state Senate, including both Democrats and Republicans, publicly supported the measure. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins supported it, along with many other local leaders throughout California.
But that was not enough to get the necessary votes in committee. Wiener said he wouldn’t support the bill because it didn’t require that a drug dealer knew or should have known that they sold a drug that contained fentanyl.
Wiener and fellow progressive Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, both said the comparison to the DUI warning wasn’t fair because people driving under the influence know they were driving drunk. SB444, they argued, could net small-time drug dealers who don’t know they’re selling counterfeit pills. Sort of like not knowing there was a bullet in the gun when you pulled the trigger.
Breed, for one, is getting tired of these excuses. She has convinced Gov. Gavin Newsom to deploy members of the National Guard and the California Highway Patrol to San Francisco to help crack down on fentanyl dealing.
“They heard the pleas and cries of the community asking for help, asking for something different,” Breed said. “Well this is something different, and I am looking forward to a real change in our city.”
Even Newsom sounded like a tough-on-crime conservative in announcing the assistance. “This is not about criminalizing people struggling with substance abuse—this is about taking down the prominent poison peddlers and their connected crime rings that prey on the most vulnerable, and harm our residents and our reputation,” he said.
It is past time for California’s liberals—I count myself among them—to sideline the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and the policies they promote that are detached from reality.
There is no equity when it comes to crime and punishment. As they say in the hood, if you do the crime, you do the time. If most of the people end up doing the time are blacks and other minorities, well, the criminal justice system is an equal opportunity incarcerator.
Mass arrests of dealers and traffickers of fentanyl won’t solve the problem (there’s too much profit in the trade to stop the drug cartels), but it will help to slow down the distribution and cause the hustlers on the fringe to think twice before selling a pill that may be laced with the deadly drug.
It might even force some of the users who find it difficult to get their drug of choice to seek the help they need but refuse it now. One thing we know for sure: What we are doing now is not working.
In the meantime, Democrats can be thankful the California Republic Party lacks the charismatic leadership that could trigger a public revolt against this flight to magical thinking.