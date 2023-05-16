George Boardman

George Boardman

 File photo

No one could miss the irony of what took place last week at the state capitol in Sacramento.

Members of both houses of the state Legislature voted to back National Fentanyl Awareness Day, recognizing the latest scourge to sweep America. Fentanyl overdoses accounted for one in five deaths among Californians between the ages of 15 and 24 last year.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com.