I read this morning in The Union, Other Voice by Cheryl Cook ‘Remember the children who keep dying in order for us to keep our freedom to own an AR 15’ (05/04), she points out in a well written, factual article that our Congress is turning the other cheek because of the Second Amendment.

They seem to not notice that our children are being randomly killed with guns, especially the AR 15, but can’t do anything because it is okay to have a gun.