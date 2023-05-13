I read this morning in The Union, Other Voice by Cheryl Cook ‘Remember the children who keep dying in order for us to keep our freedom to own an AR 15’ (05/04), she points out in a well written, factual article that our Congress is turning the other cheek because of the Second Amendment.
They seem to not notice that our children are being randomly killed with guns, especially the AR 15, but can’t do anything because it is okay to have a gun.
Then on the next page I read by Anthony Izagurre ‘Florida Republicans pass School bills on pronouns, diversity’. Those congressmen are focused on making sure they control what you call your child and what books they should/can read.
This all seems to reaffirm my feeling that those who run for office go in to that office with the best of intentions. Then they are greeted by wealthy lobbyist, the NRA, and the AR 15 gun manufacturer, and suddenly become overly patriotic.
How would they feel, god forbid, if one of their kids was murdered in a random shooting?
Gene Gilligan, Grass Valley