This is a rebuttal to "A Smarter Broadband experience' written by Bob Winters. I paid this company for 13 years for dialup and then they came over after assuring me I could get high speed internet. The tree climber threw down branches he trimmed and damaged our property after we paid him $100 and nothing was available. The company would not respond to my complaints. We then went with Xfinity at half the installation cost and $43 a month with a one Terabyte cap and 133 Mbps speed. Smarter Broadband charges $299 for 100 Mbps. Bob says he's paying $89 a month for 12 Mbps. That is 11 times slower and twice as much monthly. I just want people to know their options and it is not Smarter Broadband.
Gary Pesselt