Every time Joe Biden steps onto the world stage I shudder. He has a long legacy of doing the wrong thing in foreign policy and his trip to Ukraine was another example. The Biden family’s cozy relationship with Ukraine was exemplified by keeping our American checkbook open. We must audit how our billions have been used for the potentially long war with Russia.
Americans should be very concerned about our own readiness while drawing down our military reserves for Ukraine. NATO participation is lukewarm at best while they rely on the United States but choose to keep their own powder dry. So much for strengthened relationships.